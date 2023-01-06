More rain forecast for soaked KwaZulu-Natal

More rainfall is expected in KwaZulu-Natal.

Parts of the province saw more than 100mm of rainfall on Thursday.

No major incidents have been reported so far, according to the Cogta department.

KwaZulu-Natal residents have been warned to brace themselves for more rainfall on Friday, following heavy rains on Thursday.

According to South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Jan Vermeulen, the province received heavy rainfall, with more than 100mm of rain falling in parts of the South Coast.

He said Durban South received 54mm of rain, Pennington South 59mm, Port Edward 82mm and Margate 106mm.

There were no reports of flooding at the time of publication, according to Vermeulen.

An Orange Level 9 warning was issued for widespread showers and thundershowers, with "prolonged rainfall", along the province's coast on Thursday. An Orange Level 5 warning was issued for inland areas.

The SAWS warned that heavy rain could lead to flooding and damage to infrastructure.

In response to the warning, the Cogta department put disaster management teams on high alert.

However, at the time of publication, Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said no major incidents had been reported.

Vermeulen said an Orange Level 5 warning was still in place for the province, and that rain was expected to continue on Friday.

The warning stated that widespread showers and thundershowers could be expected over KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The warning stated:

As a result of prolonged rainfall and significant amounts of rainfall accumulation, flooding of roads and settlements, displacement of communities and danger to life as a result of fast-flowing deep water are expected.

Snow Report predicted snow for parts of the Drakensberg but Vermeulen could not confirm this.



"We can't rule out snow. The Drakensberg is very high and there is a lot of cloud cover, but it doesn't look like there will be snowfall," he said.



