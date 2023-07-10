More snow expected in parts of Joburg, says SA Weather Service





Parts of Joburg will continue to experience snow on Monday evening, but none is expected on Tuesday and later in the week, said the SA Weather Service.

The service said parts of Bethlehem in the Free State and Vryburg in the North West would experience the lowest temperatures on Tuesday, at -6 degrees Celsius.

Emergency services in Ekurhuleni and the Eastern Cape said they didn't receive reports of incidents related to the weather conditions on Monday.

Parts of Johannesburg will continue to experience snowfall overnight on Monday.

However, no snow was expected on Tuesday and later in the week, said the South African Weather Service.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told News24 there were no weather warnings, thundershowers and rainfall for most parts of the country, including provinces that experienced snowfalls, including Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

"On Tuesday, we're expecting cloudy to partly cloudy weather conditions in the eastern parts of the country, with much of the isolated showers and rain mainly in the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Lowveld of Mpumalanga as well as the northern and eastern parts of Limpopo," he said.

Thobela added the lowest temperatures for Tuesday would be in Vryburg in the North West and Bethlehem in the Free State.

The temperature in both towns will be -6 degrees Celsius.

"On Wednesday, we will see light rains in parts of the coastal area of KwaZulu-Natal," he said.

Emergency services in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and the Eastern Cape said they were on high alert and had not received reports of weather-related incidents.

Ekurhuleni's emergency services spokesperson, William Ntladi, said they responded to a call about a flat that caught fire in Boksburg, but it was still too soon to speculate on the cause.

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers said it responded to four fires caused by unattended heaters and fires during the cold weather.

Fifty structures were destroyed by fires in various informal settlements. Forty were in De Doorns, where 160 people were displaced and two killed.

On Monday, three people died when three structures caught alight in Polar Park, leaving 15 homeless. In Langa, one person died after 10 homes caught alight.