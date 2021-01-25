50m ago

More stringent vetting of councillors at underperforming municipalities - Ramaphosa

Lizeka Tandwa
  • The ANC has again reiterated its commitment to a vigorous screening of its councillors.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the stringent vetting of candidates in poor performing municipalities.
  • Ramaphosa added the ANC would need to speed up implementation of its decision to establish a party Electoral Committee to lead the candidate selection process.

The ANC has again reiterated its commitment to a vigorous screening of its councillors with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing the stringent vetting of candidates in poor performing municipalities. 

"As we approach local government elections, we need, as the Alliance, to select candidates for local government [who] are capable, experienced and are respected in their communities. We have agreed that all existing councillors must go through an intensive evaluation, particularly in municipalities that have performed poorly or where there [are] allegations of corruption," Ramaphosa said. 

News24 previously reported that the ANC intended to allow for greater participation from its members in selecting candidates for next year's local government elections, and to announce its mayoral candidates well ahead of time. 

The ANC has traditionally only named its mayoral candidates after elections. In 2016, it announced the mayoral candidates less than two months before the election.

There were protests in Tshwane following the announcement of Thoko Didiza, instead of then-mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa.

READ | 'Think about buying votes and you are expelled' - ANC warns as it sets out how it will elect councillors

Ramaphosa added the party would need to speed up implementation of its decision to establish an ANC Electoral Committee to lead the candidate selection process. 

Delivering his closing address at the NEC's virtual lekgotla, Ramaphosa said the party resolved to strengthen consequence management and accountability in municipalities through strengthening public accounts committees.

This would be done to ensure against public servants conducting business with municipalities, increasing transparency of supply chain management systems, and strict enforcement of the listing of municipal officials and service providers implicated in maladministration. 

"It also urged the state to implement drastic measures to deal with individuals who are vandalising and destroying public infrastructure such as schools, water, electricity and transport networks." 

With reliance on its district development model, the ANC plans to strengthen financial viability of district municipalities and their ability to raise revenue, and deliver services sustainably, he said. 

