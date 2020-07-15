More than 1 000 power outages in Western Cape, Eskom deploys contractors to deal with backlog

According to Eskom, there were more than 1 000 power outages in the Western Cape.

Due to resource constraints, with field operators testing positive for Covid-19, Eskom has had to bring in contractors to help deal with the backlog.

Illegal connections, particularly in Cape Town, have added further strain.

Eskom in the Western Cape has had to bring in contractors to assist with more than 1 000 active faults following resource constraints as some of the field operators have tested positive for Covid-19, while others are self-isolating due to exposure to the virus.

In a statement on Wednesday, Eskom said it was experiencing a high number of faults in greater Cape Town and parts of the Western Cape after the recent storms caused severe damage to network infrastructure.

As a result, people in certain areas have been experiencing prolonged periods without electricity.

"With over 1 000 active faults logged, Eskom is experiencing serious resource constraints during a time when Covid-19 has affected some of the field operators. Some employees have tested positive and others are self-isolating due to exposure to the virus," Western Cape Eskom spokesperson Trish da Silva said.

"Eskom has managed to bring in contractors to assist with medium voltage [MV] and high voltage [HV] faults and has included its major engineering works construction teams to do repairs as additional support.

"Operators are working around the clock to repair equipment and restore supply to customers."

Backlog

Da Silva added to deal with the backlog, Eskom was prioritising its response by the size and duration of the faults.

"Faults that have left customers without electricity supply for more than 48 hours will take priority, thereafter, faults of more than 24 hours until the most recent faults can be dealt with."

According to Eskom, illegal connections in Cape Town posed another serious problem as they put further strain on the network by causing overloading and damaged equipment, resulting in loss of supply.

"Certain areas in Cape Town are also known to be volatile and dangerous, and operators often put their lives at risk when they enter such areas to repair the network.

"At times, armed response security guards have to escort technicians while they work. Unfortunately, all of this comes at a time when Eskom is loadshedding, which may result in some customers being affected for much longer than the two-and-a-half hour timeslot."

Eskom's Western Cape general manager for distribution, Alwie Lester, acknowledged the frustration customers were experiencing.

"Multiple teams of operators have been and will continue to be dispatched into the affected areas to ensure that electricity supply is restored as soon as possible.

"I wish to sincerely apologise to all our customers who are experiencing long periods without electricity during this extremely cold winter," he said in a statement.