More than 1 000 Rawsonville residents displaced by floods

More than 1 000 residents have been sheltered at a church after floods destroyed their homes in Rawsonville in the Western Cape.

Gift of the Givers will be delivering supplies to the area on Monday.

It is alleged that shacks washed away after a nearby river burst its banks following heavy rains.

More than 1 000 residents in Rawsonville in the Western Cape have been left homeless after floods washed away about 340 homes in the Spooky Town informal settlement.

Gift of the Givers announced on Sunday that 1 260 residents were being sheltered at a local church following the incident.

The non-profit humanitarian organisation said a nearby river had burst its banks due to heavy rains last week.

No loss of life or injuries were reported.

Gift of the Givers said arrangements had been made to assist the affected residents.

The organisation's trucks carrying supplies were granted special permission to use the Huguenot Tunnel, which had been closed to heavy-duty trucks following the floods, said Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Samblay.

The SA National Roads Agency closed the tunnel on Thursday as heavy overnight storms resulted in rockfalls and mudslides near the Eastern Truck Check Station, blocking the N1 direction of Cape Town.

The group said the trucks would be escorted by traffic officers.

Operations to assist the flood victims will begin on Monday at 10:00 in Rawsonville.







