1h ago

Share

More than 1 000 Rawsonville residents displaced by floods

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Spooky Town informal settlement houses flooded due to heavy rains.
Spooky Town informal settlement houses flooded due to heavy rains.
Supplied
  • More than 1 000 residents have been sheltered at a church after floods destroyed their homes in Rawsonville in the Western Cape.
  • Gift of the Givers will be delivering supplies to the area on Monday.
  • It is alleged that shacks washed away after a nearby river burst its banks following heavy rains.

More than 1 000 residents in Rawsonville in the Western Cape have been left homeless after floods washed away about 340 homes in the Spooky Town informal settlement.

Gift of the Givers announced on Sunday that 1 260 residents were being sheltered at a local church following the incident. 

The non-profit humanitarian organisation said a nearby river had burst its banks due to heavy rains last week.   

READGift of the Givers help fire victims in East London who lost their homes

No loss of life or injuries were reported. 

Gift of the Givers said arrangements had been made to assist the affected residents.

The organisation's trucks carrying supplies were granted special permission to use the Huguenot Tunnel, which had been closed to heavy-duty trucks following the floods, said Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Samblay. 

READ Huguenot Tunnel still closed due to rockfalls and mudslides

The SA National Roads Agency closed the tunnel on Thursday as heavy overnight storms resulted in rockfalls and mudslides near the Eastern Truck Check Station, blocking the N1 direction of Cape Town. 

The group said the trucks would be escorted by traffic officers. 

Operations to assist the flood victims will begin on Monday at 10:00 in Rawsonville. 



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gift of the giverswestern capefloodsweather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
25% - 176 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
58% - 403 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
17% - 117 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

15 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.22
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.35
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.92
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.49
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
980.94
-0.1%
Palladium
1,414.47
+0.2%
Gold
1,954.37
-0.2%
Silver
24.03
-0.7%
Brent Crude
76.61
+1.2%
Top 40
73,035
0.0%
All Share
78,532
0.0%
Resource 10
69,308
0.0%
Industrial 25
105,503
0.0%
Financial 15
16,167
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo