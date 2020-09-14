1h ago

More than 1 200 arrested in Gauteng over the weekend

  • Police operations conducted in Gauteng over the weekend saw the arrest of more than 1 200 suspects for various crimes.
  • The police also shut down two bars in Tshwane which were in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.
  • In Sedibeng, a man was arrested for allegedly raping a 75-year-old woman. 

More than 1 200 suspects were arrested during police operations in Gauteng over the weekend, while two bars were shut down for allegedly contravening Disaster Management Act regulations.

In Tshwane, the police were joined by Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela as they patrolled the streets of Brooklyn, Sunnyside and Pretoria Central.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said while the operations were underway in the capital city, law enforcement pounced on two bars.

At one establishment, there were 200 patrons, contravening the 50-person limit at places of entertainment, Masondo added.  

"Both liquor outlets were closed down for contravening Disaster Management Act lockdown regulations."

Thirteen people were arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol and the police also recovered hijacked and suspected stolen vehicles at a roadblock.

"Seven illegal immigrants were taken in and handed to Department of Home Affairs officials who also participated in the operation, while 207 suspects were arrested for other serious and violent crimes," Masondo said.

Tracing operations in Tshwane led to the arrests of 129 suspects wanted for various crimes, including murder, business robberies, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.

Ekurhuleni

In Ekurhuleni, 330 suspects were arrested, of which 60 were held for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Nineteen suspects were arrested for common assault and grievous bodily harm, of which six were for domestic violence-related offences.

"The remaining suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from rape, murder, attempted murder, theft of motor vehicles, possession of unlicenced firearm, fraud, pointing of a firearm, kidnapping, armed robbery, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of drugs."

Johannesburg

Masondo said 204 suspects were arrested in Johannesburg for crimes including rape, being in possession of suspected stolen property, shoplifting, murder, reckless and negligent driving, and assault.

Sedibeng

A man was arrested in Sedibeng for allegedly raping a 75-year-old woman.

"The suspect has been on the run after raping the old woman on 1 of September in Heidelberg," Masondo said.

"The suspect was hunted down and arrested and was linked to another rape case in Ekurhuleni."

Masondo added 176 suspects were also arrested in the Sedibeng district.

"Other suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from possession of unlicenced firearms, for being in the country illegally, possession of suspected stolen property, theft, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and house robbery."

West Rand

The police arrested 138 suspects during weekend operations in the West Rand.

Crimes that landed these suspects behind bars included murder, rape, fraud, drunken driving, illegal mining, possession of gold-bearing material, assault, theft, malicious damage to property, possession of unlicenced firearms, possession of drugs and the use of dagga in public, Masondo said.

All those arrested are expected to appear in various courts soon.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley

