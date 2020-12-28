13m ago

More than 1 300 people arrested during Christmas weekend operations in Gauteng

Alex Mitchley
  • More than 1 300 suspects were arrested in Gauteng over the Christmas weekend.
  • Among those arrested were more than 200 illegal immigrants.
  • More than 100 people were also arrested for drinking and driving.

More than 200 illegal immigrants were among 1 340 people arrested during police operations in Gauteng over the Christmas weekend.

The O Kae Molao and Safer Festive Season operations started with roadblocks across the province, held in conjunction with various metro police departments and the Department of Home Affairs.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said that more than 200 foreign nationals who were in South Africa illegally were arrested, and that more than 100 people were arrested for drunk driving.

In Tshwane, 450 people were arrested for violent crimes, including murder and rape, during the operations which also focused on the tracing of wanted suspects.

"Over 300 suspects were arrested for various offences in the Ekurhuleni district during festive season operations," Makhubele said.

"These arrests were effected at operations that included stop and searches, patrols and roadblocks. Twenty suspects were arrested for possession of drugs, sixteen for selling liquor without licences, while others were for numerous serious and violent crimes."

In Johannesburg, police also closed down a popular liquor outlet in Sandton which was previously raided during a visit by Police Minister Bheki Cele. The owner was arrested after the liquor outlet was found to be operating illegally, according to police.

"The place was found packed with patrons who were not observing social distancing and not wearing masks."

Liquor outlets in Tembisa and Kagiso were also closed down because police found that social distancing and mask wearing were not observed.

"These shebeens were also operating way after the curfew time. The owners were also arrested, and liquor confiscated after it was discovered that the outlets were operating without valid liquor licences," Makhubele added.

In the West Rand, 268 people were arrested for crimes that included kidnapping, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault, theft, fraud and rape.

In Sedibeng, 900 people were also arrested for crimes that included house robbery, the possession of stolen goods, the possession of stolen vehicles, theft, the contravention of protection orders, drunk driving, domestic violence-related cases and malicious damage to property.

The people are expected to appear in different magistrates' courts within the province soon.

