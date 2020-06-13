More than 1 600 police officers have tested positive for Covid-19, with 14 deaths - Cele

1 685 police officers have tested positive for Covid-19 as of 13 June.

As of 13 June, there have been 14 Covid-19 related deaths in the South African Police Service (SAPS), while a total of 1 685 police officers have tested positive for the virus.



Of the 1 685 confirmed cases within the SAPS ranks, 1 034 cases have been reported in the Western Cape, according to Minister of Police Bheki Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

In the Eastern Cape, 186 police officers contracted the virus, 119 in Gauteng, and 53 officers in KwaZulu-Natal.

SAPS has recorded 639 recoveries, while a total of 9 909 police officers stationed around the country tested negative.

The number of police officers with Covid-19 almost doubled since the end of May, when Cele last announced the statistics.

On 28 May, News24 reported that 841 police officers tested positive, with eight deaths.