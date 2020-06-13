1h ago

More than 1 600 police officers have tested positive for Covid-19, with 14 deaths - Cele

Alex Mitchley
Bheki Cele.
Bheki Cele.
Netwerk24
  • 1 685 police officers have tested positive for Covid-19 as of 13 June.
  • 1 034 of those cases were recorded in the Western Cape. 
  • 14 police officers have died.

As of 13 June, there have been 14 Covid-19 related deaths in the South African Police Service (SAPS), while a total of 1 685 police officers have tested positive for the virus.

Of the 1 685 confirmed cases within the SAPS ranks, 1 034 cases have been reported in the Western Cape, according to Minister of Police Bheki Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

READ | Over 800 cops infected with Covid-19, Cele reveals

In the Eastern Cape, 186 police officers contracted the virus, 119 in Gauteng, and 53 officers in KwaZulu-Natal.

SAPS has recorded 639 recoveries, while a total of 9 909 police officers stationed around the country tested negative.

 The number of police officers with Covid-19 almost doubled since the end of May, when Cele last announced the statistics. 

 On 28 May, News24 reported that 841 police officers tested positive, with eight deaths.

Read more on:
sapscoronavirus
