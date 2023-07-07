More than 1 700 unclaimed bodies in state mortuaries - most of them in KZN

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has revealed that there are 1 777 unclaimed bodies in government mortuaries in five provinces - and KwaZulu-Natal has the lion's share, with 1 362 unclaimed bodies.

Next in line is the North West with 174 unclaimed bodies, followed by Limpopo with 136, Mpumalanga with 54 and the Northern Cape with 51.

Phaahla revealed the figures when he responded to questions from the DA on Tuesday.



Phaahla said there were continuous discussions with the forensic pathology service, local municipalities, and the South African Police Service about the situation.

In February, the Gauteng health department raised concerns in February about the number of unclaimed bodies in state mortuaries. The provincial health department reported 938 unclaimed bodies at the time.

Early this month, Phaahla said nearly 20 forensic pathology mortuaries around the country were experiencing space limitations due to the number of unclaimed bodies.

He noted that 10 KwaZulu-Natal mortuaries had space issues because of this.

IFP MP Magdalena Hlengwa added that bodies were decomposing at a faster rate due to load shedding.

She asked Phaahla whether the department had put any measures in place to ensure that mortuaries were not overburdened and overpopulated due to unclaimed bodies and what had been done to trace the families of the deceased.

In response, Phaahla said public hospitals and mortuaries had back-up generators to ensure that bodies remained at the correct temperature to slow down the decomposition process.

However, facilities were still impacted due to increased expenditure on diesel and the maintenance of generators.

He said there were continuous discussions with Eskom to exempt public hospitals and forensic pathology mortuaries from load shedding.

"Most of the decomposed bodies received by forensic pathology mortuaries were discovered in public spaces after a long time," Phaahla said.

Last month the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that all hospitals, clinics, schools and police stations should be spared from electricity disruptions.

Judge Norman Davis ordered Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan to "take all reasonable steps" within 60 days to ensure that public health establishments, state schools and the SAPS were unaffected by load shedding.

When asked what measures were taken to trace deceased people's families, Phaahla said:

It is the mandate of the SAPS to manage all unidentified cases from public hospitals and forensic pathology service facilities. The SAPS has the competency of identification and tracing families. The department collaborated with the police, the Department of Home Affairs for fingerprints, and the Department of Social Development to trace families and local municipalities for pauper's burials where families are not successfully traced.

He added that tracing was done by social workers using details provided by the hospital.

Phaahla said community development health workers also traced the last address on a deceased person's file.

"Should the tracing not be successful, the deceased's DNA is extracted and sent to the police forensic science laboratory for storage in the database for future reference. It is only at this stage that the health department applies to the municipality for a pauper's burial," Phaahla said.







