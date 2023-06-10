57m ago

Share

More than 1 900 cats, dogs, livestock impounded by City of Cape Town's animal control unit

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A stray dog. (Image: Getty Images)
A stray dog. (Image: Getty Images)
  • The Animal Control Unit in Cape Town impounded 1 926 animals from July last year to March 2023. 
  • This was due to ongoing complaints about stray, barking and dangerous animals.
  • In 2021 for the same period, only 554 were impounded. 

The City of Cape Town’s animal control unit has impounded nearly four times more dogs, cats and livestock than it did the previous year, rounding up 1 926 animals between July 2022 to March 2023.

For the same period in 2021, only 554 were impounded. 

According to the City, it has seen a sharp increase in impoundment as ongoing complaints about stray and dangerous animals and barking were made. 

Chairperson of the City’s portfolio committee on safety and security, Mzwakhe Nqavashe, said the statistics are "absolutely staggering" and place an immense burden on the animal control unit and the animal welfare organisations where the animals are taken for safekeeping. 

"If they are not claimed by their owners or re-homed, euthanasia is the unfortunate last resort. This is not fair to our animal population, who deserve far better from us," Nqavashe said. 

Animals are impounded under various circumstances, including where they’ve been involved in an attack on another animal or person. 

They are taken in if they are deemed to be stray animals or are roaming in areas where they present a danger to themselves and others, like roadways.

Public responsibility

In terms of the City’s Animal Keeping by-law, there is a limitation on the number of dogs or cats that can be kept, depending on the type and size of the property.

  • Flat/apartment duplex: two dogs and four cats
  • House (less than 600 sq m erf): three dogs and four cats
  • Houses larger than 600 sq m erf: four dogs and four cats
  • Agricultural property: six dogs and six cats

The by-law also requires that pets be registered with the City and mandatory sterilisation by the age of six months unless an exemption is granted in terms of the by-law.

"The registration of pets is completely free and can be done via our online portal. Registering your pets helps us set a benchmark for Cape Town's pet population, which, in turn, helps determine the scale of interventions and budget required for animal matters.

"We are also looking to expand the scope of the registration portal to include sterilisation exemption applications and applications to keep additional animals," added Nqavashe.

The City said, to date, 134 679 pets had been registered.

Of that, 100 522 are dogs and 34 157 are cats.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of cape towncape townwestern capeanimals
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What should be done with the inquiry findings into SA's alleged arms shipment to Russia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Make them public. No transparency, no trust.
90% - 631 votes
Keep them classified for the sake of the ZAR
5% - 38 votes
I don't know, but politicians must stay out of it
4% - 29 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.71
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.52
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.15
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.61
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
1,008.54
0.0%
Palladium
1,323.40
0.0%
Gold
1,961.00
0.0%
Silver
24.29
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.79
-1.6%
Top 40
71,602
-0.1%
All Share
76,936
-0.1%
Resource 10
68,393
-1.2%
Industrial 25
102,984
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,877
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

9h ago

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo