1h ago

add bookmark

More than 100 die as Covid-19 storm rips through SA's prisons

Jason Felix
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prisoners and prison workers have fallen victim to Covid-19.
Prisoners and prison workers have fallen victim to Covid-19.
Gallo Images / Sowetan /Thulani Mbele
  • Covid-19 has, so far, claimed the lives of 60 prison officials and 43 inmates.
  • In addition, over 4 000 officials and more than 2 000 inmates have been infected.
  • In May, the president authorised the release on parole of low-risk inmates to ease overcrowding and curb the spread of Covid-19 in prisons.

The number of Covid-19 cases exploded in South Africa's prisons as more than 4 000 officials and over 2 000 inmates tested positive for the virus.

By 23 August, a total of 4 136 officials and 2 336 inmates had been infected with Covid-19.

The virus also claimed the lives of 60 officials and 43 inmates.

READ | Ramaphosa calls on citizens to use the Covid-19 app - here's how it works

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola revealed these figures in response to a written parliamentary question from EFF MP Patrick Sindane.

Sindane wanted details on the number of prison officials and inmates that have been infected.

He also requested details on the government's strategy to curb the spread of Covid-19 in correctional services centres.

Lamola said the process in releasing offenders was ongoing.

READ | 'All escapees' from Malmesbury correctional facility rearrested - justice department

In a proclamation gazetted on 8 May, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the release on parole of low-risk inmates to ease overcrowding and curb the spread of Covid-19 in prisons.

Parole

At the time, it was reported that 19 000 inmates would be eligible for this parole.

The initial releases started from 20 May and, by 24 June, only 4 138 offenders were released.

In June, around 7 000 of the planned 19 000 prisoners were released on the special parole dispensation.

"As at 20 August 2020, a total 10 153 offenders have been released on special parole dispensation. The inmate population on 20 May 2020, (releases started on this date) was 155 069 which translated into an occupancy level of 130.78% and an overcrowding level of 30.78%.

"The inmate population, as on 20 August 2020, was 138 070, which translates into an occupancy level of 114.52% and an overcrowding level of 14.52%," Lamola said.

READ ALSO | Covid-19: More than 10 000 lockdown contravention cases still open

He also said efforts to reduce overcrowding in prisons have yielded some results.

"Since the commencement of the implementation of the 2020 Covid-19 special parole dispensation, the department down-managed overcrowding in correctional centres with an overall of 16.26% (from 155 069 to 138 070).

"The above are examples of how the Department of Correctional Services is successfully dealing with overcrowding in correctional centres to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"The Department also recommend that the courts should consider alternative sentencing as this will also assist with the management of Covid-19 in correctional services," he said.

By 24 June, the inmate population was 147 922, consisting of 95 159 sentenced offenders and 52 763 remand detainees and other unsentenced inmates, which brought the overcrowding level to 24.75%.

News24 reported in July, the government has, in the past five years, added 2 650 extra bed space at correctional services facilities across the country, but the latest figures show close to 30 000 inmates are still without a bed.

Related Links
Covid-19: SA prisons report 93% recovery rate, with 299 active cases left out of 6 944 infections
DCS considering prison visits under Level 2 - but it will come with strict conditions
Investigation launched into death of an inmate at Leeuwkop prison
Read more on:
ronald lamolalockdowncoronavirusprisons
Lottery
3 players bag R116k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think that South Africa is ready to move to Level 1 restrictions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - we need to get back to 'normal' life
61% - 5488 votes
No - we still need to be as cautious as possible
17% - 1500 votes
Yes - but international travel should remain closed
22% - 1977 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.19
(+0.46)
ZAR/GBP
20.98
(+0.51)
ZAR/EUR
19.17
(+0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+0.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.22)
Gold
1945.20
(-0.69)
Silver
26.99
(-0.51)
Platinum
935.00
(-3.30)
Brent Crude
42.83
(+3.99)
Palladium
2327.00
(-2.25)
All Share
55035.60
(-1.65)
Top 40
50700.14
(-1.80)
Financial 15
10056.46
(-0.31)
Industrial 25
73349.36
(-1.14)
Resource 10
55118.54
(-3.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20259.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo