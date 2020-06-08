45m ago

add bookmark

More than 100 KZN schools still closed due to water shortages

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Grade 12 learners practising social distancing while waiting to be screened(Cebelihle Mthethwa,News24)
Grade 12 learners practising social distancing while waiting to be screened(Cebelihle Mthethwa,News24)
  • 104 schools in KZN did not open with the rest of the country due to water challenges.
  • More than 6 000 schools opened in the province on Monday.
  • KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu was impressed by the overall readiness of schools.

More than 100 schools in KwaZulu-Natal did not open with the rest of the schools around the country on Monday due to water challenges, the province's Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has confirmed.

During his visit to schools, Mshengu said it was expected that over 6 000 schools in the KZN province would open.

However, 104 schools would not be opening due to water shortages.

"Those learners that are affected are actually being transported to nearby schools with enough floor space, so that we can continue with teaching and learning", said Mshengu.

"We are working with the municipality and Rand Water in delivering water tanks to schools, expecting that by the end of the week, all schools should be opened," he said.

Mshengu visited three schools in the Umlazi District - Sibusisiwe Comprehensive Technical school, Sibongindlela High and Durban Girls' High. 

Screening capacity

On Sunday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that 95% of schools had the necessary equipment, while plans were afoot for pupils at the rest.

Speaking about the effectiveness of PPE, Mshengu raised concerns about screening capacity.

In the three schools that the MEC visited, personnel screened pupils as they entered the school.

screening
Learners screened as they enter the school (Cebelihle Mthethwa, News24)

"The only thing that I have noticed that we need to attend to, is the screening capacity," he said.

"It is causing some delays in the start of teaching and learning, but we will be attending to that."

"Most of the schools with large number of learners will have these challenges if we don't increase the capacity of screeners," he added. 

Readiness

Grade 12 pupils at the three schools were divided into their respective classrooms and given masks and gloves.

The MEC expressed his gratitude for the level of readiness that teachers and pupils showed on their first day back.

He said their presence indicated an eagerness to return to teaching and learning and that they were keen on saving the school year.

"What is important now is that we are working together as a sector, the department, the unions and SGBs," the MEC said.

He said they had agreed it was everyone's responsibility to prepare schools.

"The challenge in the past was that the unions were pulling the other side, while the department was also pulling in a different direction."

"Now we're agreed that everyone must go to school, except those who are not ready," he said.

Related Links
Coronavirus: 55 schools in Western Cape report cases, 30 schools in Gauteng
95% of schools ready to reopen after 'drastically improved' mop-up week - Motshekga
Most Eastern Cape schools reopen, but mobile toilets, water tanks, PPE still needed at 490
Read more on:
durbaneducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
43% - 1886 votes
Cricket
12% - 540 votes
Soccer
22% - 979 votes
Golf
7% - 302 votes
Other
15% - 660 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.83
(-0.50)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(-0.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.03
(-0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.28)
Gold
1694.01
(+0.75)
Silver
17.53
(+0.64)
Platinum
835.00
(+2.26)
Brent Crude
42.26
(0.00)
Palladium
1985.00
(+0.94)
All Share
54797.03
(+0.14)
Top 40
50182.13
(-0.04)
Financial 15
11373.27
(-0.82)
Industrial 25
73587.67
(-0.91)
Resource 10
50758.69
(+1.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo