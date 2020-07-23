19m ago

add bookmark

More than 13 000 health workers contracted coronavirus - health dept

Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • More than 13 000 health workers - nurses, doctors, porters, administrators, paramedics and laboratory scientists - have been infected.
  • South Africa saw its biggest jump in deaths on Wednesday of 572.
  • There are 103 deaths and 6 394 recoveries among health workers as of Tuesday.

The coronavirus has infected around 13 000 health workers and killed more than 100 of them, the health department said on Thursday, as the virus takes its toll on frontline caregivers.

The country has the highest number of infections on the continent, with 394 948 recorded cases and 5 940 deaths as of Wednesday.

It is also the world's fifth worst-affected country in terms of diagnosed infections.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's spokesperson, Popo Maja, told AFP that 13 174 health workers had become infected as of Tuesday, including 103 deaths and 6 394 people declared recovered.

The country's statistics were unveiled as the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported more than 10 000 health workers in 40 countries had been sickened by the virus.

Strain

"The growth we are seeing in Covid-19 cases in Africa is placing an ever-greater strain on health services across the continent," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, at a news conference on Thursday.

"This has very real consequences for the individuals who work in them, and there is no more sobering example of this than the rising number of health worker infections," she said.

READ | More cases than UK, Spain, Italy - but SA has lower mortality rate - we asked experts why

A combination of a recent spike in infections, staff shortages and a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) have been blamed for the infection increases.

A recent report by the National Institute for Occupational Health said hospital admissions of health workers were increasing weekly in line with the national trend of rising numbers of admissions.

The data revealed that by 12 July, around 2.6% of Covid-19 hospital admissions were healthcare workers.

Those infected included nurses, doctors, porters, administrators, paramedics and laboratory scientists.

Mkhize told Parliament earlier this month "since the Covid-19 pandemic, PPE supply chains have become severely constrained".

Moeti said it was critical to ensure health workers "have the equipment, skills and information they need to keep themselves, their patients and colleagues safe".

Related Links
Nehawu furious after nurse dies of Covid-19: 'She was a breadwinner and she is gone now'
WATCH | Covid-19: Death, lost dignity and stigma - Mthatha nuns forced to bury 5 of their own
'It's a war' - Groote Schuur nurse on Covid-19 frontline
Read more on:
zweli mkhizecoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags R292k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 4880 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 3099 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 2747 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.64
(-1.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.21
(-1.16)
ZAR/EUR
19.32
(-1.42)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.63)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.47)
Gold
1889.39
(+1.08)
Silver
22.65
(-0.67)
Platinum
914.50
(-0.53)
Brent Crude
44.40
(+0.02)
Palladium
2130.84
(-0.31)
All Share
56070.70
(+0.42)
Top 40
51683.61
(+0.53)
Financial 15
10383.97
(-2.34)
Industrial 25
75275.10
(+0.29)
Resource 10
55194.29
(+1.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

14h ago

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

22 Jul

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

21 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo