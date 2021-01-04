More than 2 000 arrested during the festive season in Limpopo

About 2 015 suspects have been arrested in Limpopo for contravening Lockdown Level 3 regulations, and for various crimes, during the festive season.

Police also seized firearms, drugs, and liquor during their operations which began on 28 December until Monday.



The various charges faced by those arrested are: rape, possession of stolen vehicles, possession and dealing in drugs and illicit cigarettes, selling fireworks without permits, murder, attempted murder, robberies, burglaries, assault on police, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, stock theft, possession of suspected stolen property, illegal gambling, public drinking, common robbery, armed robbery, shoplifting, and driving under the influence of liquor.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said all the suspects, aged between 29 and 69, are expected to appear in court soon.