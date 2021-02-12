More than 2 000 Gauteng pupils will miss a week of learning as they are yet to be placed in schools

Over 2 400 pupils will be at home for a week, waiting to be placed in Gauteng schools.

The department has ordered mobile classrooms to accommodate the affected pupils.

About 219 871 pupils are expected to report to school on Monday across Gauteng.

A total of 2 404 Gauteng pupils will be at home when the 2021 academic year begins in Gauteng next week.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the affected children have not been allocated places.

Lesufi is convinced that those pupils would be ultimately placed in classrooms by the end of the month.

The department has ordered mobile classrooms to alleviate pressure.

Lesufi said they are ready to welcome pupils on Monday.

Lesufi said:

We have met with principals, School Governing Bodies and labour unions who gave us the green lights to open schools. We are convinced that pupil formations will also allow the reopening of school. We are proud and can't wait to welcome pupils to start the academic year.

Pupils will be back to school on a rotational system.



Online admission process

"We have received a total number of 222 275 applications for Grade 1 and 8. Of the 222 275 applications, we have already managed to place 219 871. We are only left with 2 404 pupils to be placed in our schools.

Lesufi said:

A total of 105 000 parents have applied for Grade 1 and we have only placed 104 000. For Grade 8, we have placed 115 000, out of 116 000 applications. We are convinced that we have managed to deal with this aspect. Last year this time, we had 47 000 pupils that could not be placed and this year we are at 2 404.

He promised that all pupils will be placed by the end of February.



"We received 33 480 applications and none of the parents submitted relevant documents. Those documents are crucial and will determine if a child must be placed. We have amassed a team to individually call parents to rapidly assist them.

"(The) majority of parents prefer certain schools and those 418 preferred schools are full. We can't even add an additional desk or chair. We plead with parents to go to alternative schools we have given them," said Lesufi.