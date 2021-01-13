1h ago

More than 7 000 people not wearing masks among 20 000 arrested for flouting regulations

Riaan Grobler
  • More than 20 000 people have been arrested or fined for contravening lockdown regulations since 29 December.
  • Among these are more than 7 000 people who did not wear face masks in public, as well as hundreds charged with liquor-related infringements.
  • However, Police Minister Bheki Cele says most South Africans are complying with lockdown regulations.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on South Africans to heed government's call to adhere to the adjusted lockdown regulations.

This comes after more than 20 000 people were arrested or fined for contravention of the Disaster Management Act since the start of the adjusted Level 3 Covid-19 lockdown on 29 December.

Police roadblock during lockdown
A police roadblock on the N2 near Khayelitsha in the early part of SA's lockdown.

Cele noted with great concern the arrest of 7 455 people caught not wearing masks in public.

"These arrests were made despite people being told continuously to wear their masks. Wearing a mask is mandatory and people caught without one in public, are committing an offence. The wearing of masks is both for your safety and the safety of others around you."

A further 834 people were arrested for liquor-related infringements, such as the sale, dispensing, distribution and transportation of alcohol.

Majority complying

Cele has commended the majority of South Africans who are complying with the adjusted regulations.

"I want to stress the point that the law enforcement agencies do not enjoy making these arrests as these laws are there to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus that's ravaging our country. However, officers of the SAPS are left with no choice but to act in the interest of saving lives.

"Therefore, I urge everyone who resides within our borders to respect the laws of this land. The regulations are among our arsenal against this deadly virus and failure to comply with them certainly will result in more people being infected and more lives being lost," Cele said.

Since the beginning of the national lockdown in March 2020, more than 342 000 people have been arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act.

