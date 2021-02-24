1h ago

add bookmark

More than 221 000 pupils 'dropped out' of Eastern Cape schools between 2016 and 2018 - DA

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The DA says hundreds of thousands of Eastern Cape pupils have dropped out of school.
The DA says hundreds of thousands of Eastern Cape pupils have dropped out of school.
Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
  • The DA says 221 626 Eastern Cape pupils dropped out of school between 2016 and 2018. 
    • That was enough to fill the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium five times over, it said.  
  • The Eastern Cape education department said that, when a child dropped out of school, it doesn't mean they had stopped learning, as some moved to new schools in other provinces. 
  • The Democratic Alliance has asked what happened to the Eastern Cape pupils who disappeared from the education system between 2016 and 2018. 

A total of 221 626 Eastern Cape pupils stopped going to school between their Grade 10 enrolments and their final matric exams during that period, according to Eastern Cape education portfolio committee member and DA member of the provincial legislature Yusuf Cassim.

"That’s enough to fill the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium five times over," he said.

In 2016, 148 346 pupils enrolled in Grade 10, but only 65 733 wrote their matric finals in 2018.

READ | Resilient, dedicated: DBE hails class of 2020's results during pandemic-hit year

That left 82 613 pupils unaccounted for. In 2017, the Grade 10 enrolment was 139 962, while only 63 198 pupils wrote their 2019 exams.

That's an additional 76 764 pupils who didn't complete their schooling.

In 2018, the Grade 10 enrolment was 135 175, but only 72 926 wrote their final exams, meaning a further 62 249 pupils were unaccounted for.   

Cassim said that, when taking the Grade 10 enrolment into consideration, the real matric pass rate for the Eastern Cape was 36.76%.

"I will be submitting questions to Education MEC Fundile Gade, requesting that he provides a detailed report on what the Eastern Cape Department of Education is doing to address these astronomical drop-out rates. 

IN NUMBERS | Matric 2020: National pass rate drops to 76.2%

"I will also be tabling a motion in the legislature to compel the [department] to track learners that have dropped out, assess the specific causes for the learners leaving school, and provide the necessary interventions, alongside other departments such as Social Development, to reintegrate these learners," said Cassim. 

He believed the Eastern Cape drop-out rates could, in part, be attributed to overcrowding, lack of appropriate sanitation and infrastructure, lack of sufficient scholar transport, and insufficient qualified teachers to teach critical subjects. 

Efforts

"Sadly, there is no evidence that the [department] has made any efforts to track these learners, to reach out to them and understand why they dropped out, or to work to bring them back into the system. The [department] has failed these learners.

"The provincial government would never be able to address the rising youth unemployment in the province if it did not first address the systemic failures within the education department, added Cassim. 

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela told News24: "There are many factors that lead to dropouts, such as moving from one province to the other, and also social economic conditions are a major contributor to that affect. Also, there is difference between dropping out of the sector and dropping out of the school where a learner was studying. 

"More on this will be responded to when the questions are submitted in the Standing Committee by the said member." 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capeeducation
Lottery
1 person scoops R500k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 1841 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
27% - 1392 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 1859 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.54
(+0.08)
ZAR/GBP
20.50
(+0.17)
ZAR/EUR
17.65
(+0.15)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(-0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.65)
Gold
1798.34
(-0.40)
Silver
27.72
(+0.30)
Platinum
1253.00
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
64.18
(+0.19)
Palladium
2423.56
(+3.99)
All Share
66200.76
(+0.42)
Top 40
60747.41
(+0.42)
Financial 15
12354.99
(+0.99)
Industrial 25
86550.38
(-0.10)
Resource 10
66735.02
(+0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21055.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo