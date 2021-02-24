More than 221 000 pupils 'dropped out' of Eastern Cape schools between 2016 and 2018 - DA

"That’s enough to fill the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium five times over," he said.

In 2016, 148 346 pupils enrolled in Grade 10, but only 65 733 wrote their matric finals in 2018.

That left 82 613 pupils unaccounted for. In 2017, the Grade 10 enrolment was 139 962, while only 63 198 pupils wrote their 2019 exams.

That's an additional 76 764 pupils who didn't complete their schooling.

In 2018, the Grade 10 enrolment was 135 175, but only 72 926 wrote their final exams, meaning a further 62 249 pupils were unaccounted for.

Cassim said that, when taking the Grade 10 enrolment into consideration, the real matric pass rate for the Eastern Cape was 36.76%.

"I will be submitting questions to Education MEC Fundile Gade, requesting that he provides a detailed report on what the Eastern Cape Department of Education is doing to address these astronomical drop-out rates.

"I will also be tabling a motion in the legislature to compel the [department] to track learners that have dropped out, assess the specific causes for the learners leaving school, and provide the necessary interventions, alongside other departments such as Social Development, to reintegrate these learners," said Cassim.

