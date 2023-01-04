1h ago

add bookmark

More than 240 children separated from their families on Western Cape beaches over long weekend

accreditation
Nonkululeko Lekoma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Over 240 children were separated from their families over the New Year long weekend across Cape Town beaches.
Over 240 children were separated from their families over the New Year long weekend across Cape Town beaches.
Marvin Charles

  • More than 240 children were separated from their families at beaches across Cape Town over the long New Year weekend.
  • The majority of the children were reunited with their families.
  • Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said parent and child separations over the festive season were a "worrying norm".

More than 240 children were separated from their families at busy Cape Town beaches over the long New Year weekend. 

Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said law enforcement officers had their hands full as they tried to ensure order at the province's public beaches and spaces during that period.

She said parent and child separations over the festive season had become a "worrying norm".

"The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) urges parents, guardians and adults to keep a close eye on children when they are in public spaces, especially congested places like beaches. Let us ensure children are safe and protected at all times," Fernandez appealed.

READ | 'I thought he was dead': Man saves 7-year-old boy from drowning in sea near Port Alfred

According to MEC, the DSD's social workers in different areas supported children who were left unattended at beaches, seemingly being separated from or forgotten by their parents or guardians.

In high-traffic areas such as Monwabisi, Mnandi, Camps Bay, Strandfontein, Muizenberg and Strand, more than 240 children became separated from their families. Most of the cases were in Strand.

Fernandez said:

This is unacceptable and places children in extreme danger. Fortunately, Department of Social Development social workers and City of Cape Town staff were able to reunite most of the young ones with their families.

Children who were not collected timeously were placed in places of safety, and their parents and guardians need to follow legal processes to be reunited with them.

Missing Children South Africa national coordinator and criminologist Bianca Aswegen said children go missing daily and, with kidnappings escalated throughout 2022, parents and guardians must be more vigilant. 

READ | Cape Town teen missing since Christmas day

"Yearly, the topic of children going missing hits the media, but people are not realising the severity of the problem we are facing in South Africa," said Aswegen. 

She added that there was no waiting period involved to report a person or child missing, and added that it should be reported immediately so that action can be taken.


The DSD issued the following safety tips for caregivers:
  • Ensure that your child knows their full name, your full names, their address, and contact number. This information can be vital in quickly tracing the parents or caregivers if they are lost.
  • Always know where your children are and who they are with. When leaving children with other adults – whether they are family, friends or neighbours, ask them to inform you when they intend to leave the premises.
  • Ensure that your children, particularly if they are young, are supervised at all times. Very young children need constant supervision because accidents can happen very quickly.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sharna fernandezcape townwestern capemissing
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
62% - 3585 votes
Rising cost of living
18% - 1045 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
21% - 1197 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.80
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.26
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.82
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
1,858.96
+1.1%
Silver
24.27
+1.1%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.10
-4.6%
Top 40
68,344
-0.0%
All Share
74,376
-0.1%
Resource 10
70,444
-2.0%
Industrial 25
93,992
+1.1%
Financial 15
15,690
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo