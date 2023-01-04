More than 240 children separated from their families on Western Cape beaches over long weekend

More than 240 children were separated from their families at beaches across Cape Town over the long New Year weekend.

The majority of the children were reunited with their families.

Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said parent and child separations over the festive season were a "worrying norm".

Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said law enforcement officers had their hands full as they tried to ensure order at the province's public beaches and spaces during that period.

"The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) urges parents, guardians and adults to keep a close eye on children when they are in public spaces, especially congested places like beaches. Let us ensure children are safe and protected at all times," Fernandez appealed.

According to MEC, the DSD's social workers in different areas supported children who were left unattended at beaches, seemingly being separated from or forgotten by their parents or guardians.

In high-traffic areas such as Monwabisi, Mnandi, Camps Bay, Strandfontein, Muizenberg and Strand, more than 240 children became separated from their families. Most of the cases were in Strand.

Fernandez said:

This is unacceptable and places children in extreme danger. Fortunately, Department of Social Development social workers and City of Cape Town staff were able to reunite most of the young ones with their families.

Children who were not collected timeously were placed in places of safety, and their parents and guardians need to follow legal processes to be reunited with them.

Missing Children South Africa national coordinator and criminologist Bianca Aswegen said children go missing daily and, with kidnappings escalated throughout 2022, parents and guardians must be more vigilant.

"Yearly, the topic of children going missing hits the media, but people are not realising the severity of the problem we are facing in South Africa," said Aswegen.

She added that there was no waiting period involved to report a person or child missing, and added that it should be reported immediately so that action can be taken.





The DSD issued the following safety tips for caregivers: Ensure that your child knows their full name, your full names, their address, and contact number. This information can be vital in quickly tracing the parents or caregivers if they are lost.

Always know where your children are and who they are with. When leaving children with other adults – whether they are family, friends or neighbours, ask them to inform you when they intend to leave the premises.

Ensure that your children, particularly if they are young, are supervised at all times. Very young children need constant supervision because accidents can happen very quickly.








