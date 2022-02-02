1h ago

More than 250 firearms linked to political killings in KZN seized since 2018 - Cele

Ntwaagae Seleka
Minister of Police Bheki Cele.
Minister of Police Bheki Cele.
Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele has claimed success in combating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • Since 2018, 289 people have been arrested after 258 cases were opened. 
  • Investigators have secured life sentences against some of the convicted people. 

The police have seized more than 250 unlicensed firearms linked to political killings in KwaZulu-Natal since 2018.

The firearms were recovered during intelligence-driven operations.

Police Minister Bheki Cele updated the media in Durban on Wednesday on the latest developments in combating political killings in the province.

Following escalating killings in 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC), chaired by Cele, to solve the crimes.

READ | ANC in KwaZulu-Natal concerned about political killings, urges communities to 'remain vigilant'

The committee's mandate was to ensure that perpetrators of politically related crimes are brought to book. 

A task team was also established to investigate cases. 

"Since 2018, the task team has investigated 258 dockets which led to 289 arrests … this is 32 more dockets compared to the last update in June 2021. Most of the new cases were reported before, during and after the local government elections in November 2021," Cele said.

He added the most affected political parties were the ANC, IFP and NFP. 

"Motives for these crimes are linked to intra-political conflicts with a few cases related to various motives, such as taxi violence and other domestic-related issues.

"It is important to note the significant progress made by the task team, which has secured life sentences against 10 accused. Twenty-two others received sentences ranging between 10 and 50 years in jail."

Cele said only 12 accused were sentenced to serve less than 10 years. 

READ | Alleged political killings: ANC ropes in security cluster as it admits it's a problem - Duarte

Other cases are still before the courts. 

About 116 cases not related to the task team's mandate but linked to politically related cases, either through similar suspects or ballistic analysis were being processed by the task team for further investigation, Cele added.

"There is an increase of 69 cases compared to the last update [last year] when 289 suspects were arrested, 72 are still in custody and 43 are out on bail. Thirteen accused have since died.

"Charges have been withdrawn against 71 accused. Thirty-one people have been found not guilty."

He said the task team was conducting intelligence-driven operations targeting unlicensed firearms, which resulted in 172 cases being opened.

"Over 250 unlicensed firearms have been taken off the streets through police operations." 

