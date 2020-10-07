33m ago

add bookmark

More than 3 000 lives at immediate risk due to blood stock crisis, SANBS reveals

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The SANBS has urged South Africans to continue donating blood.
The SANBS has urged South Africans to continue donating blood.
Photo Supplied: SANBS
  • The SANBS is currently experiencing critical blood shortages.
  • This shortage places an estimated 3 174 lives at immediate risk.
  • Covid-19 severely limited the SANBS' ability to collect adequate blood stocks.

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is currently experiencing critical blood shortages, placing an estimated 3 174 lives at immediate risk.

"The figure used is based on the days' supply at hand when the donation appeal goes out. This in an approximation of the number of people who will potentially be affected if the demand remains high and blood stocks are inadequate," communications Ooficer Khensani Mahlangu told News24 on Tuesday.

This comes after the National Blood Service recorded that, during Level 1 of the lockdown, it had a decrease in blood stocks [around mid-August], where collections did not match the amount of blood going out. 

The reason behind this is trifold, according to Mahlangu.

"We have a high demand from hospitals now that people are moving around more freely and elective surgeries have resumed. We are also suffering from a lack of mobile blood drive venues where a bulk of our blood stocks were traditionally collected (including schools, universities and corporates).

"Lastly, people are still apprehensive about visiting donor centres because there are mindful of keeping safe amidst the current Covid-19 outbreak," she said.

READ |  Don't let coronavirus stop you from donating blood - SANBS

The SANBS said that, despite the extraordinary response from its regular donors, the need for blood products was rapidly "starting to increase".

"Covid-19 restrictions have severely limited our ability to collect adequate blood stocks, particularly because we are not able to access schools, colleges and corporates for blood drives," it said.

It further stated, that while some South Africans may not be able to donate, they could play a role and assist in collecting much needed blood from networks of family, friends and colleagues.

It also called on its regular donors who are due for donation to visit their nearest centre, to boost blood stocks that are critically low.

"At the SANBS, we are doing our utmost to continue to maintain adequate blood stock levels to service the needs of our country. The high demand for blood requires that we work even harder together to ensure that no lives are lost due to blood shortages," CEO Ravi Reddy said.

"Booking group donations and hosting mobile blood drive events is another meaningful way to engage your network to save lives," he added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Critical blood shortage vs high demand for blood
Blood donation can save lives
SANBS partners with Facebook to woo blood donors
Read more on:
sanbsblood donation
Lottery
One player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 1805 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 1700 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 941 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.64
(+0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.45
(+0.28)
ZAR/EUR
19.53
(+0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(+0.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.34)
Gold
1882.44
(+0.13)
Silver
23.45
(+0.77)
Platinum
859.99
(+0.52)
Brent Crude
41.94
(+3.29)
Palladium
2343.00
(+0.92)
All Share
54203.83
(-0.59)
Top 40
49869.36
(-0.63)
Financial 15
10050.37
(-1.24)
Industrial 25
73798.27
(-0.03)
Resource 10
52420.11
(-1.15)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20280.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo