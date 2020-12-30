1h ago

More than 3 000 motorists arrested countrywide since beginning of December

Riaan Grobler
More than 3 000 motorists have been arrested for traffic violations since the start of December.

According to Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane, the majority were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, followed by motorists who drove above the speed limit.

Most drunk drivers were caught in Gauteng and Limpopo. 

The highest number of arrests for speeding was made in the Free State. The highest speed recorded was on the N1 near Ventersburg where a motorist was caught driving 242km/h in a 120km/h zone, Zwane said. 

Some common offences include driving without drivers' licences, producing false documentation and reckless and negligent driving. 

Zwane said law enforcement would be intensified ahead of and over the long News Year weekend.

road traffic management corporationsouth africatransportspeedingdrunk drivinglaw enforcement
