More than 3 000 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng

As South Africa heads into what is being described as the third wave of SARS-CoV2 infection, Gauteng currently has more than 3 000 people hospitalised with Covid-19.



According to the provincial statistics, as of 4 June, 3 062 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities.

Gauteng recorded 3 028 new infections on the same day. Johannesburg had the most cases, with 1 188, followed by Tshwane 904 and Ekurhuleni 572.

To date, the province has recorded a total of 468 654 infections and 11 363 Covid-19 related deaths.

According to the provincial government, as of 4 June, 346 914 people had been vaccinated in Gauteng.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal, who released its statistics on Saturday morning, recorded 234 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The coastal province has, to date, recorded 340 629 positive cases and 10 533 Covid-19 related deaths.

Countrywide, there have been 1 686 041 infections, with 5 668 new cases identified in the last 24 hours.

As of 4 June, 67 new Covid-19 related deaths have been reported:

Eastern Cape - 4 Free State - 23 Gauteng - 24 KwaZulu-Natal - 5 Northern Cape - 3 Western Cape - 8





South Africa has, to date, recorded a total of 56 832 Covid-19 related deaths.