More than 3 000 rounds of live ammunition found buried on Limpopo farm

The Hawks in Limpopo found more than 3 000 rounds of live ammunition buried on a Limpopo farm.

Nobody has been arrested.

The Hawks have applied for an order to search the entire farm.

More than 3 000 rounds of live ammunition were found buried on a farm just outside Polokwane in Limpopo.



The discovery was made by the Hawks on Tuesday afternoon.

Hawks Limpopo spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said they received a tip-off about the ammunition in August.

READ | Cape Town officers uncover arms cache allegedly linked to gangs

He said they could not go to the farm immediately and start searching for the ammunition.

"Whenever we get a tip-off, we do our investigations first to determine if it's true or not. We can't go without conducting our own investigation," Maluleke said.

He added:

When we are satisfied, we then apply for a search warrant. This is what we did in this case.

Maluleke said the tip-off eventually led them to ammunition that was buried at Biesjies Fontein Bylsteel farm.

"The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit members, assisted by the Local Criminal Record Centre, Tactical Response Team and Explosives Unit, started digging up at the specified location on the farm and found 2 190 [rounds of] R5 rifle ammunition and 1 075 [rounds of] 9mm ammunition buried," Maluleke said.

"All ammunition found was seized for further investigation. No arrests were made pending the ongoing investigation," Maluleke added.

Supplied Limpopo Hawks.

It was not known who the ammunition belongs to and how it ended up on the farm.

Maluleke said they have applied for a warrant to search the entire farm.

Last month, people collecting firewood stumbled upon a pack of stun grenades and several firearms buried on a field in Krugersdorp, Gauteng.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.