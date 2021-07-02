More than 350 000 people sign up for vaccine on first day of registration for over-50s age group

More than 354 000 people registered for the Covid-19 vaccine jab on day one of registrations for those in their fifties.

The registrations opened for this age group on Thursday.

Even though vaccinations haven't officially opened, 7 300 people received their jabs.

Registrations on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) opened on Thursday, and the health department said it aimed to administer the first dose of the vaccine to people aged 50 to 59 from 15 July.

Health department director-general, Dr Nicholas Crisp, said the registrations were split almost equally between those with private insurance and those without.

Even though registrations only opened at 13:00 on Thursday, more than 7 300 people in their fifties received their vaccine jabs on Thursday, Crisp said.

Slow registrations in the age group 60 and older prompted the department to open up the vaccinations to those in their fifties.

Age 'a major factor'

"There is evidence from elsewhere in the world that suggests when this 50+ age group starts registering, they bring the older elderly with them to vaccination sites. We will be monitoring to see if this is the trend in our country," Crisp said.

He said:

There's plenty of clinical evidence that age is a major factor, more than any other factor, in keeping people well and out of hospital with severe infections. Our objective is to keep people out of hospital and then build up herd immunity.

About 4.8 million people fall in this age category, and at least 3.3 million of them will need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. From there, the department will register and vaccinate the seven million people in the 40 to 49 age group.

As of Thursday, 3 155 717 people had received a vaccine jab, with 129 081 doses administered in the last 24- hour cycle.

About 300 000 teachers have already received a vaccine jab, Crisp said. The next group of essential workers to receive a shot will be South African Police Service members. This is expected to start on Monday.