More than 4 000 motorists arrested on SA's roads since 1 December

More than 4 000 motorists have been arrested at roadblocks across the country since the start of December.

On Thursday, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said it will be intensifying its operations to deal with New Year's Eve festivities and increased traffic volumes as holidaymakers start heading home.

"Drunk driving operations will be scaled up in cities, towns and townships to prevent unnecessary loss of life," the RTMC said.

More than 970 900 vehicles were stopped and checked at 455 roadblocks across the country since 1 December.

"A total of 2 565 unroadworthy vehicles were discontinued, and 2 562 were impounded. More than 4 013 motorists were arrested for drunk driving, excessive speeding and driving without driving licences, among others," the RTMC said.



The RTMC said traffic volumes were expected to increase to between 1 500 and 2 000 vehicles an hour on major routes on 2 January when holidaymakers will start heading home. The corporation encouraged motorists to obey the rules of the road.

"Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution during this period because of heavy rainfall in many parts of the country. Drivers must reduce speed, increase the following distance between vehicles, and put the headlights on when driving in wet and rainy conditions."