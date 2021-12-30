1h ago

add bookmark

More than 4 000 motorists arrested on SA's roads since 1 December

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
More than 4 000 motorists have been arrested this month.
More than 4 000 motorists have been arrested this month.
Safely Home by Western Cape Government

More than 4 000 motorists have been arrested at roadblocks across the country since the start of December.

On Thursday, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said it will be intensifying its operations to deal with New Year's Eve festivities and increased traffic volumes as holidaymakers start heading home.

"Drunk driving operations will be scaled up in cities, towns and townships to prevent unnecessary loss of life," the RTMC said.

More than 970 900 vehicles were stopped and checked at 455 roadblocks across the country since 1 December.

READ | US announces end to southern African travel bans

"A total of 2 565 unroadworthy vehicles were discontinued, and 2 562 were impounded. More than 4 013 motorists were arrested for drunk driving, excessive speeding and driving without driving licences, among others," the RTMC said.

The RTMC said traffic volumes were expected to increase to between 1 500 and 2 000 vehicles an hour on major routes on 2 January when holidaymakers will start heading home. The corporation encouraged motorists to obey the rules of the road.

"Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution during this period because of heavy rainfall in many parts of the country. Drivers must reduce speed, increase the following distance between vehicles, and put the headlights on when driving in wet and rainy conditions."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rtmctrafficcrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.93
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.51
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.04
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,807.46
+0.2%
Silver
23.07
+1.1%
Palladium
1,986.50
+0.1%
Platinum
970.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
79.23
+0.4%
Top 40
67,080
+0.7%
All Share
73,730
+0.7%
Resource 10
71,137
+0.9%
Industrial 25
95,285
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,837
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo