More than 400 arrested in Tshwane over weekend for range of crimes

Police conducted a number of operations across Pretoria over the weekend, resulting in the arrests of more than 400 suspects.

They were arrested on charges including murder, rape and driving under the influence.

A number of illegal liquor outlets were also shut down.

Joint operations were conducted across the capital city with a focus on high density areas like Mamelodi, Pretoria Central, Brooklyn, Soshanguve, Mabopane and Atteridgeville.

Police also raided a number of bars and taverns and issued fines for the contravention of the Liquor Act. More than 15 illegal liquor outlets were shut down, according to police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe.

Selepe said that the suspects, aged between 20 and 55, were arrested on the following charges:

Murder

Rape

Burglary business

Assault GBH

Assault under the Domestic Violence Act

Robbery

Possession of drugs

Transportation of liquor in contravention of the Disaster Management Act

Possession of stolen property

Possession of dagga

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Drinking liquor in public.





"Further, stolen motor vehicles and unlicenced firearms were also recovered.

"Detectives throughout the district conducted tracing operations and made an arrest of more than 450 wanted suspects," Selepe added.

The Tshwane district police commissioner Major General Hilda Mohajane commended the police on the arrests, adding that law enforcement would continue to focus on hotspot areas like taxi ranks and malls.

Mohajane added that operations in Tshwane would be intensified over the festive season to "deal harshly with people who disregard laws, and mostly the non-compliance of Covid-19 regulations".

She also issued a stern warning to liquor traders and event organisers that they must comply with the Disaster Management Act and the Liquor Act, as failure to adhere to the regulations could result in the closure of business.

Roadblocks across Pretoria will also increase during this period in an effort to stop drunken drivers.

All arrested suspects are expected to appear in courts in Pretoria soon

