More than 50% of Guardian's Fund recipients unpaid after millions were stolen in April

Mary-Anne Gontsana
Nearly half of outstanding payments to beneficiaries of the Guardian's Fund have been made. Over R17 million was stolen from the Fund in April.
Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
  • The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has suspended officials at its Guardian's Fund after over R17 million was stolen in April.
  • The Fund was created to manage money on behalf of people who are legally incapable or who do not have the capacity to manage their own affairs.
  • More than 2 600 beneficiaries who rely on the Fund are yet to be paid.

Fewer than half of the outstanding payments to beneficiaries of the Guardian's Fund have been made, according to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

GroundUp previously reported that criminals had breached the systems of the department's Fund and made off with over R17 million in April.  

The Fund has since suspended several officials for their possible involvement in "fraudulent transactions".

The Guardian's Fund manages money on behalf of people who are legally incapable or do not have the capacity to manage their own affairs. 

This includes minors, unborn heirs and missing or absent people, GroundUp reports.

The Fund is administered by the Master of the High Court with offices in Pretoria, Cape Town, Bloemfontein, Kimberly and Makhanda.

The money in the Guardian's Fund is invested with the Public Investment Corporation and audited annually.

On 23 June, the department confirmed that its Guardian's Fund System (GFS) had been breached and over R17 million had been taken.

An investigation found that the GFS was breached internally by "certain officials". These officials have since been placed on precautionary suspension pending finalisation of the investigation.

The department stated:

We are pleased to inform the public that the department has obtained a preservation order for some of the stolen funds.

Department spokesperson Steve Mahlangu said: "The money has been secured and no withdrawals may take place from the account … The money will no longer reach its intended fraudulent destination and will … be returned to the Guardian's Fund."

While Mahlangu initially told GroundUp that most of the beneficiaries would be paid by mid-June, this week he said 2 431 of the 5 035 outstanding payments had been processed. 

"The balance of the backlog was 2 604 as at Monday, 26 June 2023," said Mahlangu.

One of the Fund's beneficiaries, a 23-year-old from Pretoria who asked not to be named, said she was told that only the payments on the Fund's systems at the time of the theft were currently being processed.

"According to the person [she spoke to], my sister's file and my file were not part of the files that were captured before the theft. [They] will start with those files from 3 July. The lady said I must call again next week to follow up. I'm just glad that something is happening," she said. 

The siblings have not been able to access their money.


