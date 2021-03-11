57m ago

More than 6 500 unplaced pupils in the Western Cape

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Thousands of Western Cape's pupils are unplaced.
Kayleen Morgan
  • More than 6 500 pupils have still not been placed at school in the Western Cape.
  • The Western Cape education department says unplaced pupils include late applicants.
  • Mobile classes and additional posts are being considered as a possible solution.

The Western Cape education department is still unsure when 6 594 unplaced pupils will be placed.

While briefing the Western Cape legislature's standing committee on education on Thursday, the department's chief director for districts, Alan Meyer, said 23 198 pupils had been admitted to schools, but that 6 594 remained unplaced as at 10 March 2021.

"Learners that are currently unplaced includes late applications", Meyer said.

He added that the department differentiated between those who were new and those who have been on the system for longer.

Raising concerns about unplaced learners, ACDP MPL Ferlon Christians, said he received numerous complaints from members of the Mitchells Plain community who had been denied access to district offices when handing in application forms.

Meyer explained that, due to Covid-19 regulations, the district offices could only allow a limited number of people onto the premises. They decided that parents should hand in application forms at the security office.

He said the department was considering mobile classes and additional teacher posts as possible solutions to the placement issue.

"We've been to some of the schools in the Mbekweni area in Paarl and expansion is almost impossible because of the geography of the ground that [is] fairly steep and therefore it's difficult for us to place mobile classes. But we've also looked at surrounding areas so that Mbekweni learners [can] maybe be transported to other schools where there's capacity."

DA member Gillion Bosman asked the department to provide a breakdown of the areas where pupils have not been placed so that they could determine whether working-class pupils were unplaced.

The education department has committed to provide feedback to the standing committee.

