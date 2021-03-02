More than 7 000 pupils in the Western Cape still awaiting placement, says education department

1h ago

Thousands of pupils in the Western Cape are still awaiting placement at schools.
Kayleen Morgan
  • A total of 7 438 pupils in the Western Cape are still awaiting placement, most of them for Grade 8.
  • Most are from the Metro East District, followed by the Metro North.
  • The provincial education department said the main cause of the backlog was the growth in population and late applications.

A total of 7 438 pupils in the Western Cape are still awaiting placement, the provincial education department confirmed on Tuesday.

"The numbers have decreased from 13 838 at the beginning of the year," spokesperson Bronagh Hammond told News24.

She said the main cause of the backlog was the growth in population in certain communities and late applications.

"On Friday, the Western Cape education department conducted [a] 10-day snap survey. It will now load the data which will assist us in determining which schools still have spaces.

"Schools could not officially deregister a child from their system until after 10 days. So, we will consider the data before us and contact schools should we see any major gaps.

"We expect some schools to contact parents this week that are on waiting lists, given that some spaces may have opened up due to deregistration."

The Covid-19 pandemic has also played a role in the backlog.

"Schools are to ensure that all learners are 1m apart in a classroom, therefore, some schools are unable to take more learners as it will reduce the days that that particular grade will come to school - as they are already on rotation," Hammond said.

"Schools are trying to ensure that all learners have contact time. However, the Covid regulations mean that classes have to split if 1m distance can't be obtained due to the size of a classroom, so it affects the timetabling of the school."

She said the department would also soon consider application of schools for additional teaching posts as a result of growth.

"The approval of these posts could also assist with placement."

Most of the backlog is for Grade 8 placements, with a total of 3 407 pupils.

The Metro East District followed by Metro North has the highest number of pupils awaiting placement.

