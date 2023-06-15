1h ago

Share

More than 700 arrests, 280 convictions: Hawks reveal successes for the first three months of 2023

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya.
Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya.
PHOTO: GCIS
  • The Hawks announced its successes for the fourth quarter. 
  • More than 700 people were arrested during the first three months of 2023.
  • More than 280 people were convicted of crimes.

The Hawks arrested more than 700 people during the first three months of 2023 - and more than 280 people were convicted of crimes.

The crimes include the murder of police officers, fraud and cash-in-transit heists.

During a press briefing on Thursday, the head of the Hawks, General Godfrey Lebeya, said 701 people were brought before various courts across the country.

He added that 284 were convicted and sentenced, "which earned them the title of being a criminal".  

He also highlighted 32 successes, which included arrests and convictions in cash-in-transit heist cases, police killings, crimes relating to the Covid-19 Relief Fund, as well as Eskom and South African Social Security Agency fraud.

Cash-in-transit

Lebeya said the Hawks arrested 38 people for cash-in-transit heists from January to March this year, and four other people were sentenced for the same crime.

One success story relates to an armed robbery of Fidelity guards inside Batho Plaza, Soshanguve, on 28 October 2019.

The robbery happened moments after the guards serviced an ATM at Capitec Bank.

PICS | Do you know this man? Hawks want to question him in connection with Mpumalanga CIT heist

Lebeya said a "meticulous investigation" by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Unit resulted in the arrest of five people - Jan Mafolo, 32, Paul Patrick Sekhalelo, 42, Tebogo Abraham Leotlela, 49, all three former Fidelity guards, July Mkhatswa, 39, and the late Ernest Lesiba, also known as the "Wire".

Mafolo, Sekhalelo and Mkhatswa were sentenced to between 10 to 39 years, in February and March 2022.

In March this year, Leotlela - who had been in custody since his arrest on 30 October 2019 - was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment.

Murder of police officials

Lebeya said the Hawks arrested 13 people for the murder of police officials in the first quarter of 2023, while six others were convicted and received life sentences.

He also highlighted at least five cases of police killings, one of which involved the murder of retired Major-General Thekiso Hendrik Mogoerane, whose body was found in his abandoned Hyundai Accent on 17 January 2018 in Kempton Park. 

Nine people were arrested, including Mogoerane's wife, Lieutenant-Colonel Cordelia Velaphi Mogoerane, then of Crime Intelligence.

"The other accused were acquitted while one passed on. On 10 February 2023, the Gauteng Local Division of the High Court sentenced the deceased's wife to life imprisonment following a lengthy trial for conspiracy to commit murder and murder."

ALSO READ | It should be treason, says union as 6 cops are shot in separate Cape Town incidents within 48 hours

In another incident, the Hawks arrested Sthembiso Shadrack Ndlazi, 24, for the murder of Kwezi Dali, 54, an off-duty traffic officer, who was killed at a tavern in Boksburg on 10 October 2021.

"While in his vehicle at the parking lot, he was confronted by two suspects. They demanded valuables from him. They searched him and found a state firearm permit, resulting in the robbery.  

"The officer was tortured, beaten up, and poured with boiling water [sic]. He succumbed to his injuries," Lebeya said.

Lebeya said Ndlazi was arrested shortly after the incident, while the second suspect died by suicide.

In January 2023, Ndlazi was found guilty of murder and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

He was sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment for murder and 10 years for robbery with aggravated circumstances.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapshawkscrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should China come to SA's rescue and host the upcoming BRICS summit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, to save SA from further embarrassment
73% - 1553 votes
No, it will only make diplomatic tensions worse
27% - 565 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

2h ago

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.35
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.39
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.02
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.58
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
977.99
+1.5%
Palladium
1,380.33
+0.7%
Gold
1,956.14
+0.8%
Silver
23.83
-0.3%
Brent Crude
73.20
-1.5%
Top 40
72,950
+0.4%
All Share
78,433
+0.5%
Resource 10
69,037
-0.8%
Industrial 25
105,525
+0.9%
Financial 15
16,152
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

7h ago

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

7h ago

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo