More than 700 arrests, 280 convictions: Hawks reveal successes for the first three months of 2023

The Hawks arrested more than 700 people during the first three months of 2023 - and more than 280 people were convicted of crimes.

The crimes include the murder of police officers, fraud and cash-in-transit heists.

During a press briefing on Thursday, the head of the Hawks, General Godfrey Lebeya, said 701 people were brought before various courts across the country.

He added that 284 were convicted and sentenced, "which earned them the title of being a criminal".

He also highlighted 32 successes, which included arrests and convictions in cash-in-transit heist cases, police killings, crimes relating to the Covid-19 Relief Fund, as well as Eskom and South African Social Security Agency fraud.

Cash-in-transit

Lebeya said the Hawks arrested 38 people for cash-in-transit heists from January to March this year, and four other people were sentenced for the same crime.

One success story relates to an armed robbery of Fidelity guards inside Batho Plaza, Soshanguve, on 28 October 2019.

The robbery happened moments after the guards serviced an ATM at Capitec Bank.

Lebeya said a "meticulous investigation" by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Unit resulted in the arrest of five people - Jan Mafolo, 32, Paul Patrick Sekhalelo, 42, Tebogo Abraham Leotlela, 49, all three former Fidelity guards, July Mkhatswa, 39, and the late Ernest Lesiba, also known as the "Wire".

Mafolo, Sekhalelo and Mkhatswa were sentenced to between 10 to 39 years, in February and March 2022.

In March this year, Leotlela - who had been in custody since his arrest on 30 October 2019 - was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment.

Murder of police officials

Lebeya said the Hawks arrested 13 people for the murder of police officials in the first quarter of 2023, while six others were convicted and received life sentences.

He also highlighted at least five cases of police killings, one of which involved the murder of retired Major-General Thekiso Hendrik Mogoerane, whose body was found in his abandoned Hyundai Accent on 17 January 2018 in Kempton Park.

Nine people were arrested, including Mogoerane's wife, Lieutenant-Colonel Cordelia Velaphi Mogoerane, then of Crime Intelligence.

"The other accused were acquitted while one passed on. On 10 February 2023, the Gauteng Local Division of the High Court sentenced the deceased's wife to life imprisonment following a lengthy trial for conspiracy to commit murder and murder."

In another incident, the Hawks arrested Sthembiso Shadrack Ndlazi, 24, for the murder of Kwezi Dali, 54, an off-duty traffic officer, who was killed at a tavern in Boksburg on 10 October 2021.

"While in his vehicle at the parking lot, he was confronted by two suspects. They demanded valuables from him. They searched him and found a state firearm permit, resulting in the robbery.

"The officer was tortured, beaten up, and poured with boiling water [sic]. He succumbed to his injuries," Lebeya said.

Lebeya said Ndlazi was arrested shortly after the incident, while the second suspect died by suicide.

In January 2023, Ndlazi was found guilty of murder and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

He was sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment for murder and 10 years for robbery with aggravated circumstances.