1h ago

add bookmark

More than 800 people arrested, firearms and drugs seized in Gauteng crime operations

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
Lieutenant General Elias Mawela and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko led the multi-disciplinary forces of Operation Okae Molao in Gauteng.
Lieutenant General Elias Mawela and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko led the multi-disciplinary forces of Operation Okae Molao in Gauteng.
PHOTO: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

More than 800 people were arrested over the weekend and unlicensed firearms and drugs were seized as part of ongoing Operation Okae Molao and other crime-fighting efforts in Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, led this week's operations in Yeoville, Johannesburg.

Sello said 239 people were apprehended at roadblocks, during stop-and-searches, during compliance inspections at liquor outlets and during the tracing of wanted suspects. The rest were arrested in the other districts by law enforcement agencies that included Metro Police, immigration officials, the community policing forum, Fidelity Security and Tracker.

READ | Drugs and cash seized in Cape Town, eight people arrested

"During these operations, several seizures were made, including liquor from illegal liquor outlets, drugs, dagga and unlicensed firearms," she added.

She said some received fines and were released. Others are expected to appear in court soon.



Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgnarcoticscrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10140 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4409 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.17
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.87
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.34
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,869.12
-0.8%
Silver
22.19
-0.8%
Palladium
2,107.53
+2.6%
Platinum
955.52
-0.9%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
60,588
-1.2%
All Share
67,291
-1.0%
Resource 10
71,893
-1.3%
Industrial 25
73,900
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,152
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to...

07 May

Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to graduate from NMU
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo