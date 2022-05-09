More than 800 people arrested, firearms and drugs seized in Gauteng crime operations

More than 800 people were arrested over the weekend and unlicensed firearms and drugs were seized as part of ongoing Operation Okae Molao and other crime-fighting efforts in Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, led this week's operations in Yeoville, Johannesburg.

#sapsGP On the evening of 07 May 2022, MEC of Community Safety, Ms Mazibuko joined Provincial Comm of #SAPS in Gauteng, Lt Gen Mawela as he led multi-disciplinary integrated Operation #OkaeMolao which resulted in the arrest of more than 800 suspects. TMhttps://t.co/PGe0HDtKJO pic.twitter.com/seTIbI6kBp — SA Police Service ???? (@SAPoliceService) May 8, 2022

Sello said 239 people were apprehended at roadblocks, during stop-and-searches, during compliance inspections at liquor outlets and during the tracing of wanted suspects. The rest were arrested in the other districts by law enforcement agencies that included Metro Police, immigration officials, the community policing forum, Fidelity Security and Tracker.

"During these operations, several seizures were made, including liquor from illegal liquor outlets, drugs, dagga and unlicensed firearms," she added.

She said some received fines and were released. Others are expected to appear in court soon.









