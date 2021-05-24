35m ago

More than R49 billion spent on contracts 'tainted by state capture', Zondo Commission hears

Jeanette Chabalala
Paul Holden.
  • Director of investigations at Shadow World Investigation Paul Holden is appearing before the State Capture Commission. 
  • This is Holden's second appearance before the commission. 
  • He told the commission that over R49 billion was spent by the state on contracts "tainted by state capture". 

Paul Holden, a director of investigations at Shadow World Investigation, says over R49 billion was spent by organs of State on contracts "tainted by state capture".

Holden appeared for the second time before deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission.

He compiled a report analysing thousands of bank statements and detailing alleged laundering of money linked to state capture corruption.

Holden took the commission through the "state capture tainted contracts" involving the Gupta enterprises.

This includes a contract awarded by the Free State Province Department of  Agriculture and Rural Development to Tsebo Business Intelligence on 8 June 2012 to provide engineering services to the department.

He said the awarding of the contract was "manifestly irregular", adding that the bid evaluation committee had scored two different contractors higher. Still, the contract was awarded to Tsebo, Holden said, quoting the committee as saying, "... as this is what the department requires".

This happened during Mosebenzi Zwane's tenure as the MEC. He explained transactions between Tsebo and Innova Management which was owned by Chwayita Mabude and appeared to have been managed by Salim Essa and Ashok Narayan.

He said the department paid R12 million to Tsebo; however, R9 million was transferred from Tsebo to Innova. He said Innova took R8.9 million and moved it to Aerohaven Trading, a Gupta enterprise.

Innova made three sets of transfers into the account between 2012 and 2013, Holden said. However, in November 2013, Aerohaven returned the amount into Innova's account. He said the money "commingled" with a deposit of R1 million paid by Tsebo in October 2013.

On 15 November, Innova then transferred R9 756 5000 to Gateway Limited, a Gupta entity in Dubai.

Holden also dealt with four contracts awarded to Systems Application Products (SAP) by state-owned entities – Eskom and Transnet - and the South African Revenue Services (SARS) to deliver services related to a software license and support agreement.

He said SAP paid commission fees to Gupta companies.

The total contract value of the four contracts was R790 616 247.42, he said.

