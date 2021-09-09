32m ago

add bookmark

More unvaccinated health workers have died compared to vaccinated ones - Western Cape health dept

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Healthcare worker data from the Western Cape shows that the risk of dying of Covid-19 is three times higher for unvaccinated people.
  • The data has also revealed that only a few vaccinated people have been hospitalised or have died.
  • Hospitals in the Western Cape have seen the effectiveness of vaccines.

Data on healthcare workers in the Western Cape has revealed that the risk of dying of Covid-19 is three times higher for unvaccinated people compared to those who have taken the jab.

The Western Cape health department's chief operating officer, Saadiq Kariem, revealed on Thursday that there were stark differences between staffers who had received the jab and those who hadn't. One in every 480 unvaccinated healthcare workers died, compared to one in every 1 490 vaccinated workers.

"For us, that's a really powerful, really crucial message in terms of the effectiveness of the vaccine," Kariem said.

READ | Covid-19 survivor celebrates birthday at home after 40 days on ventilator

He added that the department was starting to see the effects of vaccination at a population level too.

Data from healthcare workers in the Western Cape s
Data from healthcare workers in the Western Cape showed those who were unvaccinated faced a risk of death three times higher than their vaccinated colleagues.
Supplied Western Cape Department of Health
In the 60 and older age group, only 8% of all the
In the 60 and older age group, only 8% of all the Covid-19 cases between 14 and 20 August were fully vaccinated.
Supplied Western Cape Department of Health

Among those aged 60 and older, only 8% of Covid-19 cases between 14 and 20 August were of people who were fully vaccinated. The province saw 2 455 Covid-19 cases in that age group that week and of those, only 200 were cases of fully vaccinated people.

In that same week, of the 729 people in that category who were admitted to hospital, only 4% had been fully vaccinated. There were 292 deaths in that age cohort in that week, with only five of those (1.7%) fully vaccinated.

The age group was focused on because it has had the highest vaccine coverage, Kariem said. Those in the age group are also most at risk of developing severe Covid-19, hospitalisation and death.

As of Wednesday, more than half of the 720 000 people in the age group were fully vaccinated.

However, the results can be seen across all age groups, Kariem said, using a snapshot of a single day at Groote Schuur Hospital as an example.

On Monday, 156 people had been hospitalised for Covid-19. Of those, only three were vaccinated. Neither the 66 patients in high care or ICU, nor the 32 on ventilators had been vaccinated.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townhealthcoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1185 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 3922 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 1264 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 557 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.17
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.60
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.77
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.45
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,791.99
+0.2%
Silver
24.11
+0.7%
Palladium
2,237.00
-0.8%
Platinum
983.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
72.60
+1.3%
Top 40
57,993
-2.3%
All Share
64,158
-2.1%
Resource 10
60,705
-1.3%
Industrial 25
81,273
-3.1%
Financial 15
13,895
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo