More unvaccinated health workers have died compared to vaccinated ones - Western Cape health dept

Healthcare worker data from the Western Cape shows that the risk of dying of Covid-19 is three times higher for unvaccinated people.

The data has also revealed that only a few vaccinated people have been hospitalised or have died.

Hospitals in the Western Cape have seen the effectiveness of vaccines.

Data on healthcare workers in the Western Cape has revealed that the risk of dying of Covid-19 is three times higher for unvaccinated people compared to those who have taken the jab.

The Western Cape health department's chief operating officer, Saadiq Kariem, revealed on Thursday that there were stark differences between staffers who had received the jab and those who hadn't. One in every 480 unvaccinated healthcare workers died, compared to one in every 1 490 vaccinated workers.



"For us, that's a really powerful, really crucial message in terms of the effectiveness of the vaccine," Kariem said.

READ | Covid-19 survivor celebrates birthday at home after 40 days on ventilator

He added that the department was starting to see the effects of vaccination at a population level too.

Supplied Western Cape Department of Health Supplied Western Cape Department of Health

Among those aged 60 and older, only 8% of Covid-19 cases between 14 and 20 August were of people who were fully vaccinated. The province saw 2 455 Covid-19 cases in that age group that week and of those, only 200 were cases of fully vaccinated people.

In that same week, of the 729 people in that category who were admitted to hospital, only 4% had been fully vaccinated. There were 292 deaths in that age cohort in that week, with only five of those (1.7%) fully vaccinated.

The age group was focused on because it has had the highest vaccine coverage, Kariem said. Those in the age group are also most at risk of developing severe Covid-19, hospitalisation and death.

As of Wednesday, more than half of the 720 000 people in the age group were fully vaccinated.

However, the results can be seen across all age groups, Kariem said, using a snapshot of a single day at Groote Schuur Hospital as an example.

On Monday, 156 people had been hospitalised for Covid-19. Of those, only three were vaccinated. Neither the 66 patients in high care or ICU, nor the 32 on ventilators had been vaccinated.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

