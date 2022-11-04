Meghan Cremer murder trial: More video evidence expected as defence calls last minute witness

Initially expected to be the only witness in his defence, Jeremy Sias now intends to call Linda Mohr to testify.

She is the wife of farmer Geoffrey Mohr, who owns Vaderlandsche Rietvlei farm, where Meghan Cremer lived and Sias worked.

Video footage of someone driving Cremer’s car on the farm the day she disappeared will also be played.

Jeremy Sias is expected to call one last witness in his bid for acquittal – the wife of his former employer and Meghan Cremer’s landlord.

Linda Mohr is scheduled to testify in the Western Cape High Court on Monday after the defence informed Judge Elizabeth Baartman that she would be its last witness.

Initially, Sias was to be the only one to testify in his case.

Advocate Bashier Sibda has since decided to call Mohr, the wife of State witness and Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Farm owner Geoffrey, who had described Sias as a "good guy" you could depend on.

Sias grew up on the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei farm and had at one point lived with the Mohrs in their farmhouse. He has worked for them since the age of 16.

It is expected that video footage showing someone driving Cremer’s car on the farm the day she was murdered would be played on Monday.

Still images of the CCTV clip have already been handed in.

Sibda, however, felt it would be pertinent that the video be played in court.

He previously argued that the person driving the car to the back gate of the farm was very likely the person who killed Cremer. The image, however, was not of a good quality and the driver behind the wheel could not be determined.

Sias denies murdering Cremer, who went missing on 3 August 2019. He claims to have found her car near the back entrance with the key in the ignition.

According to him, he had decided to take the vehicle for a joyride, unaware that Cremer’s dead body was in the boot.





He said he later discovered it while rifling through the vehicle for valuables to steal as he intended to return the car to where he had found it.



Sias claimed he had dumped her body in Olieboom Road in the dark Philippi farmlands that night as he feared he would be accused of killing her.

He was later arrested after Charles Daniels, a car thief he had tasked with finding a buyer for the Toyota Auris, had been caught driving Cremer’s vehicle without number plates.

The State, however, charges that Sias had murdered Cremer and disposed of her body.



During cross-examination, prosecutor Emily van Wyk asked Sias how he had come to the conclusion that Cremer was dead when he opened the boot and found her lying there, after he had driven her car for hours that night.

He said he would have heard her moving or screaming, which she had not.

“Could it be that you knew she was dead when you put her there, in the vehicle?” Van Wyk asked.

“I didn’t put her in the boot,” Sias replied.

Sias testified that when he had opened the boot, he had seen Cremer’s face. He described her lying in a foetal position, wearing a K-Way jacket. He said he didn’t look at much else before he shut the boot again.

He said he had only noticed the soft blue ribbon tied around her neck and looped around her wrist when he had scooped her up at the site where he had dumped her.



“I picked her up, with my one arm at her knees and the other at her back. I carried her like that… to where I went to lay her down,” Sias told the court.

According to him, he had only noticed she was bound when he placed her in the bush, on her stomach, which Van Wyk said was “impossible” as the farmlands had been “very dark”.

She asked him why he went to dump her body when he ostensibly had nothing to do with her murder.

“A lot of people saw me driving the car. I decided to go dump the body so I wouldn’t get into trouble,” he said.

“It’s because you are the one who murdered Ms Cremer,” Van Wyk countered, which Sias said was “untrue”.

Sias, who had also used Cremer’s bank cards to withdraw R500 as well as R100 which he used to buy zinger wings at KFC, denied that he had wanted to “cash in on the lady”.

According to him, he had not wanted to sell her property, but intended to keep the valuables like the cellphones he pilfered from her handbag for himself.

He had only approached the car thief to get rid of the vehicle as he feared it would be traced back to him, Sias testified.

The trial continues on Monday.



