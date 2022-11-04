7h ago

add bookmark

Meghan Cremer murder trial: More video evidence expected as defence calls last minute witness

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jeremy Sias.
Jeremy Sias.
Jaco Marais
  • Initially expected to be the only witness in his defence, Jeremy Sias now intends to call Linda Mohr to testify.
  • She is the wife of farmer Geoffrey Mohr, who owns Vaderlandsche Rietvlei farm, where Meghan Cremer lived and Sias worked.
  • Video footage of someone driving Cremer’s car on the farm the day she disappeared will also be played.

Jeremy Sias is expected to call one last witness in his bid for acquittal – the wife of his former employer and Meghan Cremer’s landlord.

Linda Mohr is scheduled to testify in the Western Cape High Court on Monday after the defence informed Judge Elizabeth Baartman that she would be its last witness.

Initially, Sias was to be the only one to testify in his case.

Advocate Bashier Sibda has since decided to call Mohr, the wife of State witness and Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Farm owner Geoffrey, who had described Sias as a "good guy" you could depend on.

Sias grew up on the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei farm and had at one point lived with the Mohrs in their farmhouse. He has worked for them since the age of 16.

It is expected that video footage showing someone driving Cremer’s car on the farm the day she was murdered would be played on Monday.

READ | Special report: The Station Strangler

Still images of the CCTV clip have already been handed in.

Sibda, however, felt it would be pertinent that the video be played in court.

He previously argued that the person driving the car to the back gate of the farm was very likely the person who killed Cremer. The image, however, was not of a good quality and the driver behind the wheel could not be determined.

Sias denies murdering Cremer, who went missing on 3 August 2019. He claims to have found her car near the back entrance with the key in the ignition.

According to him, he had decided to take the vehicle for a joyride, unaware that Cremer’s dead body was in the boot.


He said he later discovered it while rifling through the vehicle for valuables to steal as he intended to return the car to where he had found it.

Sias claimed he had dumped her body in Olieboom Road in the dark Philippi farmlands that night as he feared he would be accused of killing her.

He was later arrested after Charles Daniels, a car thief he had tasked with finding a buyer for the Toyota Auris, had been caught driving Cremer’s vehicle without number plates.

READ | Hacksaw blades, poachers, dodgy guards: Inside the daring Makhanda prison break

The State, however, charges that Sias had murdered Cremer and disposed of her body.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Emily van Wyk asked Sias how he had come to the conclusion that Cremer was dead when he opened the boot and found her lying there, after he had driven her car for hours that night.

He said he would have heard her moving or screaming, which she had not.

“Could it be that you knew she was dead when you put her there, in the vehicle?” Van Wyk asked.

“I didn’t put her in the boot,” Sias replied.

Sias testified that when he had opened the boot, he had seen Cremer’s face. He described her lying in a foetal position, wearing a K-Way jacket. He said he didn’t look at much else before he shut the boot again.

meghan
Meghan Cremer’s mother Gill and her brother Paul pictured outside court during a previous appearance.

He said he had only noticed the soft blue ribbon tied around her neck and looped around her wrist when he had scooped her up at the site where he had dumped her.

“I picked her up, with my one arm at her knees and the other at her back. I carried her like that… to where I went to lay her down,” Sias told the court.

According to him, he had only noticed she was bound when he placed her in the bush, on her stomach, which Van Wyk said was “impossible” as the farmlands had been “very dark”.

She asked him why he went to dump her body when he ostensibly had nothing to do with her murder.

“A lot of people saw me driving the car. I decided to go dump the body so I wouldn’t get into trouble,” he said.

“It’s because you are the one who murdered Ms Cremer,” Van Wyk countered, which Sias said was “untrue”.

Sias, who had also used Cremer’s bank cards to withdraw R500 as well as R100 which he used to buy zinger wings at KFC, denied that he had wanted to “cash in on the lady”.

According to him, he had not wanted to sell her property, but intended to keep the valuables like the cellphones he pilfered from her handbag for himself.

He had only approached the car thief to get rid of the vehicle as he feared it would be traced back to him, Sias testified.

The trial continues on Monday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jeremy siasmeghan cremercape townwestern capecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 147 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
24% - 612 votes
I don't use Twitter
70% - 1791 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

5h ago

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.23
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.84
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,648.87
+1.2%
Silver
19.82
+1.8%
Palladium
1,830.50
+1.5%
Platinum
935.50
+1.5%
Brent Crude
94.67
-1.6%
Top 40
60,954
+2.4%
All Share
67,464
+2.2%
Resource 10
63,224
+3.8%
Industrial 25
80,614
+2.3%
Financial 15
15,495
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

03 Nov

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

03 Nov

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo