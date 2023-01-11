More water outages in Johannesburg as authorities work to repair two burst pipes

Hursthill Reservoir in Johannesburg has been closed for emergency repairs after a major pipe burst in Melville.

By Wednesday afternoon, Johannesburg Water could not say when the water would be switched back on.

According to the entity, Melville, Richmond, Westcliff, Parktown, Emmarentia, and Greenside are affected as the network must be drained to allow for repairs.

The burst pipe is on the corner of Plantation and Kingway roads.

Meanwhile, the water network in Sunninghill has been drained after a major pipe burst at the corner of Tana and Nanyuki roads.

A welding team was en route, and it was estimated that the repair work would be completed by 20:00 on Wednesday.

The affected areas include Sunninghill, Gallo Manor, Rivonia, Woodmead, Morningside, Edenburg, and Waterfall.



Johannesburg Water apologised for the inconvenience and said it would update residents on the progress in repairing the problem.