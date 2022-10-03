1h ago

More women appointed to the Supreme Court of Appeal means more hope, SCA candidate tells JSC

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
Judge Maleshane Kgoele.
Judge Maleshane Kgoele.
screenshot
  • The JSC is interviewing candidates for five positions in the Supreme Court of Appeal. 
  • Eleven people have been shortlisted. 
  • One of the candidates has told the JSC that she has gained experience from the time she spent acting in the SCA. 

Judge Maleshane Kgoele, vying for a Supreme Court of Appeal position, believes she's the right woman for the job.

Kgoele was the first person to be interviewed on Monday afternoon in Melrose in Johannesburg.  

Eleven shortlisted candidates are vying for five positions on the SCA bench, with six interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Monday. 

In April 2019, Kgoele was interviewed for the position of deputy judge president of the Mpumalanga division of the High Court. At the time, she said she did not consider making herself available for a position in the SCA.

But now, she believes it is the right time for her to be appointed to the SCA Bench.

During her interview, Kgoele said she believed she had gained enough experience from the time she had spent acting as a judge in the SCA this year.

READ | Koen tells JSC he was 'gutted' by Mogoeng's 'unjustified' criticism and 'lashing' of him

In addition, she said she brought more than three decades of a "wealth of experience as a judicial officer sitting on the Bench", presiding over civil, criminal, constitutional and even family matters.

Kgoele started her legal career in 1988 as a prosecutor and was appointed a magistrate in 1991. She told the JSC that she acted in the SCA from 1 December 2020 until November 2021. She was invited again this year from 1 June until September.

She said: 

During my acting stints at the Supreme Court of Appeal, I demonstrated my capabilities and my competency in as far as adjudicating matters on a high level at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Kgoele also told the JSC that she had provided training to a number of people during her time as a judge. She described her work transforming her office as a "wow to me".

She also said if more women were appointed to the SCA "it will bring hope to our citizens".  

