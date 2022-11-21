20m ago

Morero peddled 'hysteria' over rental cars - City of Joburg says only 47 fleet vehicles were taken

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
Former Johannesburg mayor Sello Dada Morero.
Former Johannesburg mayor Sello Dada Morero.
PHOTO: Ditiro Selepe/News24
  • The City of Johannesburg says 47 of its leased cars have been taken back by rental company Avis.
  • The City says this has not hampered service delivery.
  • The City will meet with Avis on Monday to discuss the contract.

The City of Johannesburg says only a small number of its leased fleet was taken back by a rental company last week, adding that it has not impacted service delivery.

Last week, Avis Fleet took back 47 cars it had leased to the municipality after the lease agreement lapsed on 31 October.

The repossessed vehicles are part of the City's non-specialised fleet, and City officials from all departments and entities use the cars, bakkies and trucks to drive around for work purposes.

The non-specialised fleet – which includes police cars, City Power bakkies and Joburg Water trucks – is supplied by Avis and Afrirent, and comprises more than 4 000 vehicles.

READ | Rental company takes back its vehicles from Joburg metro

The tender for fire engines and the Pikitup waste management fleet are separate from the non-specialised fleet tender.

The City's Group Corporate and Shared Services MMC Leah Knott accused former mayor Dada Morero of peddling "hysteria" when he revealed that the rental company had taken the vehicles back.

Knott said National Treasury declared the fleet contract, which was awarded to Avis and Afrirent, irregular in 2020. National Treasury ordered a forensic investigation and the cancellation of the contract.

"The non-specialised fleet contract – which covers the JMPD (Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department) vans, City Power bakkies, Joburg Water trucks, and all other branded regular vehicles – was already in its second contract extension, despite National Treasury ruling the portion of the contract with Afrirent to be irregular and had to be cancelled (sic).

"I must state for the record that the portion of the non-specialised fleet contract with Avis was not covered by the National Treasury instruction. The National Treasury instruction was also based on the City not following regulation… requirements and not any conduct on behalf of the providers. Following engagement with Joburg Water, as well as confirmation received by the Department of Corporate Services from all City departments and entities (sic)."

Knott added:

Only 47 vehicles out of the combined non-specialised fleet have been affected by withdrawals by service providers. This just demonstrates the importance of the fleet contract to the ANC and the hypocrisy of their claims of financial instability of the City.

The JMPD had 17 of its 124 leased cars repossessed, while 30 of the 306 leased Joburg Water cars were taken.

Knott said Joburg Water had leased 306 vehicles with Avis and 373 with Afrirent. The JMPD had 124 cars with Avis and 1 176 with Afrirent.

"This equates to a substantial amount still currently in use for service delivery," she said.

Afrirent agreed not to ground any vehicles until negotiations were concluded, Knott said. The City also said it would meet with Avis on Monday to discuss the contract.

Read more on:
city of johannesburgancavisafrirentjohannesburggautengservice deliverygovernance
