23m ago

add bookmark

Morning bus protest causes Durban traffic jams

Kaveel Singh
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Durban Transport buses blocked major roadways in the city this morning. (@TrafficSA, Twitter)
Durban Transport buses blocked major roadways in the city this morning. (@TrafficSA, Twitter)
  • Durban Transport bus drivers have blocked major roads in eThekwini Metro.
  • It is part of an ongoing dispute between bus drivers and the City.
  • The roads were cleared after metro officers got into buses and moved them.

Durban Transport buses belonging to the eThekwini Metro blocked off major roadways in the city on Monday morning.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said buses had began blocking roads before 06:00.

"The bus drivers from Durban Transport drove buses and blocked off the roadway. They included the Queen Nandi Drive area and northern areas," he said.

Sewpersad said officers managed to move some of the buses.

"Quick action of Durban metro police officers removed these buses from the roadway with an armoured vehicle. They towed the buses out so cars could move through. Some of the buses were moved by the metro policemen who drove the buses to the side of the road."

ALSO READ | 18 arrested during biker's anti-crime rally and anti-GBV protests near Parliament

He said that, while there was still some congestion, "we opened the roadway quickly enough".

Sewpersad said the buses were left on the roadside and had to be specially moved. He said that while 450 buses were taken out of the bus depot, it was not clear if all had been used to block roads.

"We left the buses on the side of the road. We are not moving them until it is absolutely quiet to move the buses. If we move the buses, there was close to 450 taken out of the depot… it was not all of them, but if we move them now, it will cause more congestion."

He said the buses would be moved in terms of police procedures.

"We will put them back in the depot because this needs to be investigated. This issue is a long-standing one with the bus drivers and the municipality."

News24 has tried to contact the municipality for further comment.

Related Links
Portland mayor urges restraint, renunciation of violence after fatal shooting
Lockdown: SA turns to online platform to protest gender-based violence
Eldorado Park residents protest, vent anger at police after boy is killed
Read more on:
durban transportdurbanprotests
Lottery
2 Daily Lotto players strike luck with R100 000 prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
22% - 284 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 136 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
68% - 893 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.73
(-0.98)
ZAR/GBP
22.29
(-0.74)
ZAR/EUR
19.94
(-1.01)
ZAR/AUD
12.31
(-0.80)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.62)
Gold
1965.90
(-0.38)
Silver
27.84
(-0.43)
Platinum
931.00
(-0.32)
Brent Crude
45.81
(0.00)
Palladium
2207.99
(+0.32)
All Share
55960.47
(-0.17)
Top 40
51655.18
(-0.18)
Financial 15
9929.58
(-1.83)
Industrial 25
75217.87
(-0.28)
Resource 10
55993.06
(+0.48)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo