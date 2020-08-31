Morning bus protest causes Durban traffic jams

Durban Transport bus drivers have blocked major roads in eThekwini Metro.

It is part of an ongoing dispute between bus drivers and the City.

The roads were cleared after metro officers got into buses and moved them.

Durban Transport buses belonging to the eThekwini Metro blocked off major roadways in the city on Monday morning.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said buses had began blocking roads before 06:00.

"The bus drivers from Durban Transport drove buses and blocked off the roadway. They included the Queen Nandi Drive area and northern areas," he said.

WATCH: Durban Transport buses blocked major roadways in the city this morning. Metro say buses have been moved to the side of the road to so traffic can flow. Unclear what the exact reason for this was. @News24 VIDEO: Supplied (@kaveels) pic.twitter.com/quW3SNx3Zl — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) August 31, 2020

Sewpersad said officers managed to move some of the buses.

"Quick action of Durban metro police officers removed these buses from the roadway with an armoured vehicle. They towed the buses out so cars could move through. Some of the buses were moved by the metro policemen who drove the buses to the side of the road."

ALSO READ | 18 arrested during biker's anti-crime rally and anti-GBV protests near Parliament

He said that, while there was still some congestion, "we opened the roadway quickly enough".

Durban - BUS BLOCKADES: Multiple locations



N2 Highway / China Mall / Umgeni on-ramp pic.twitter.com/gBwaoQu5Ii — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) August 31, 2020

Sewpersad said the buses were left on the roadside and had to be specially moved. He said that while 450 buses were taken out of the bus depot, it was not clear if all had been used to block roads.

"We left the buses on the side of the road. We are not moving them until it is absolutely quiet to move the buses. If we move the buses, there was close to 450 taken out of the depot… it was not all of them, but if we move them now, it will cause more congestion."

He said the buses would be moved in terms of police procedures.

"We will put them back in the depot because this needs to be investigated. This issue is a long-standing one with the bus drivers and the municipality."

News24 has tried to contact the municipality for further comment.