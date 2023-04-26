Most devastating, depressing news to process, says Mashatile about prominent lawyer's death

Prominent lawyer and political activist Tiego Moseneke died in a car accident on 20 April.

On Wednesday, hundreds attended his funeral in Pretoria.

He was remembered as a great intellectual who always helped others in need.

Prominent lawyer and political activist Tiego Moseneke, who was buried on Wednesday, has been remembered for his great mind and altruistic nature. Moseneke, the brother of former Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, died in a car accident on 20 April.

A funeral service was held for him in Pretoria on Wednesday, which was attended by hundreds of people, including Deputy President Paul Mashatile, former president Kgalema Motlanthe, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Mashatile, who gave a tribute, said he was heartbroken to learn about the death of Moseneke, whom he regarded as a brother and comrade.

"It was the most devastating and depressing news to process," he added.

The deputy president recalled how he and Moseneke served in the United Democratic Front during apartheid and how they were arrested and held in Johannesburg Prison for around two years.

Mashatile said although prison was terrible, being incarcerated with Moseneke meant there was a lot of laughter.

"He would tell interesting stories, and you would laugh and forget you are in prison. He would keep you laughing all the time."

He described Moseneke as not only a funny man with a great mind but a man of the people who spent his life helping others.



Mashatile urged others to pick up the proverbial spear and continue where Moseneke left off in helping the less fortunate.

Dr Solly Motuba, who gave a tribute on behalf of friends, said Moseneke had a way of making everyone feel special, from waitrons, security guards and politicians to successful businessmen.

He added Moseneke treated everyone with the same level of respect.

Gallo Images Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Christopher Moagi

Dikgang Moseneke remembered his brother as an intellectual freedom fighter who spent his life creating opportunities for others.



He also spoke about his acumen for politics and business.

Moseneke's daughter, Didintle, also gave an emotional tribute as she described what an incredible father he was.

"My darling daddy, I wish you left once you walked me down the aisle or perhaps after I drew more lessons from your incredible mind,” Didintle said.

"How I wish you could tell me that you love me just one more time."



