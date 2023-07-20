Most Joburg CBD blast victims discharged from hospital

The Gauteng health department says the majority of the Joburg CBD blast victims have been discharged from hospital.

Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited five victims at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital on Thursday.

A man was killed, and more than 40 people were injured in the blast on Wednesday night.

Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, who visited five victims at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, said she was pleased with the treatment they had received.

“There was a good turnaround time from the teams. The majority of patients were discharged shortly after being seen by doctors," the MEC said.

“Those who are still in hospital have been stabilised and are receiving the best possible care."

Nkomo-Ralehoko said Professor Maeyane Moeng, the head of trauma and the hospital's disaster management chairperson, confirmed that those still in hospital were stable and should be moved from ICU to regular wards soon.



"He pleaded [with] the public that in disaster situations, it is important to heed public safety messages to evacuate the scene instead of gazing, taking pictures and videos as this could result in more casualties," she said.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said none of the patients she had seen had symptoms associated with inhaling gas - they had all sustained physical injuries.

She said the government's hospitals were ready should there be a second explosion.

"We pray this doesn't happen," the MEC added.

Patients treated as follows:

Six of the eight patients treated at the Hillbrow Community Healthcare Centre had been discharged, and the remaining two transferred to Charlotte Maxeke;

24 patients treated at South Rand Hospital have been discharged;

Three patients treated and discharged from Garden City Hospital;

Two patients are receiving care at Mulbarton Hospital;

Three patients were treated at Charlotte Maxeke.



