24m ago

add bookmark

Mother charged with trafficking and selling newborn to 'sex worker'

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A mother has been charged with allegedly selling her child.
A mother has been charged with allegedly selling her child.
iStock

A mother and an alleged sex worker have appeared at the Cala Magistrate's Court on Monday accused of trafficking a newborn baby girl.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the women appeared briefly in court on Monday, where their case was postponed, due to the non-availability of a language interpreter.

They are facing human trafficking charges after the mother allegedly sold her baby to the alleged sex worker.

READ | Mom and alleged sex worker charged with selling baby girl

It's alleged that after the mother gave birth to the baby, she told the father that the baby had died and had been buried. However, she failed to show him the grave.

She was arrested on 22 October. The alleged sex worker, who is Zimbabwean, was also arrested in Kempton Park, Gauteng.

The case has been postponed to 10 November 2020.

The accused remain in custody pending their formal bail application.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Mother arrested in Austria for killing three daughters
Human trafficking accused appear in court
5 suspects arrested, 11 alleged human trafficking victims rescued after Hawks raid brothels
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capecourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
14% - 400 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
54% - 1555 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
32% - 921 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.25
(+0.12)
ZAR/GBP
21.01
(+0.08)
ZAR/EUR
18.92
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.46
(-0.49)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.21)
Gold
1891.34
(+0.79)
Silver
24.06
(+2.79)
Platinum
856.00
(+2.32)
Brent Crude
37.05
(0.00)
Palladium
2205.00
(-0.41)
All Share
52689.40
(+1.94)
Top 40
48471.80
(+2.10)
Financial 15
9656.12
(+2.08)
Industrial 25
74328.45
(+1.21)
Resource 10
48867.47
(+3.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo