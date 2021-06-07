Mother in court for allegedly forcing daughter, 11, to have sex with two men for money

The Eastern Cape mother is accused of arranging for her then 11-year-old daughter and her boyfriend's 14-year-old niece to sleep with adult men for sex.

It is alleged that these offences happened between February 2019 until March 2021.

The incidents came to light after the 11-year-old asked her friends to accompany her to a man she would have sex with in exchange for money.

The case against an Eastern Cape mother, who allegedly made her daughter and her boyfriend's underage niece have sex with two Bangladesh nationals in exchange for money, has been postponed.

The 42-year-old woman from Keiskammahoek and the men Tanvir Tirru Rahman, 34, and Roime Raju Mohammed, 36, appeared at the Keiskammahoek Magistrate's Court on Monday.

They were meant to apply for bail, but the case was postponed to 11 June 2021. The bail application was postponed at the request of their lawyers, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday.

The 42-year-old has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor while the two men were charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and rape.

Mohammed works as a welder while Rahman is a sales assistant at a local shop, said the NPA.

It is alleged that these offences happened between February 2019, when the children were 11 and 14 years, respectively, until March 2021.

The crimes came to light after the 11-year-old, who has Down Syndrome, asked her friends to accompany her to a man she would have sex with in exchange for money, said NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

She promised to buy them sweets once she got the money, said the NPA.

The mother would allegedly receive R400 in exchange for the sexual encounters.

It is alleged that the mother would use the money to buy alcohol and drugs for herself and her boyfriend.

The three were arrested by the East London Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team and Qonce K9 Police Unit last month.

The accused were remanded in custody.