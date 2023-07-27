Mother of murdered 8-year-old Gqeberha girl can't forget gruesome scene where her body was found

The mother of a murdered girl can't forget the gruesome scene where the little body was found.

The body of Tezlin Lucas was found in an abandoned house in Walmer Location.

Tezlin was supposed to sleep over at a family member's house, but never made it.

The picture of the grey blanket, with red stripes, covering the broken little body as it lay on the hard concrete floor of an abandoned house in Gqeberha plays over and over in her mind.

For the heartbroken mother of eight-year-old Tezlin Lucas, Abrunicia Lucas, this scene will probably remain the most painful memory when she thinks about her little girl.

Tezlin, a Grade 2 pupil at Walmer Lower Primary School, was planning on sleeping over at a family member's house last Saturday, but never made it.

On Monday morning, members of the community found her body in an abandoned house, approximately 500 metres from her own home in Walmer Location.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Tezlin had visible burn wounds on her body.

According to a tearful Lucas, she could not even identify her own child due to the burn wounds.

"Her skin was so dark, I think it was because of the burns, the only part left of her own skin colour was a lighter patch on her arm," Lucas said as tears streamed down her face.

Supplied

"I can't get it out of my head. Her arm was bent like it had broken and her one eye was swollen as if someone had beat her. I tried looking at her lips because she had distinguished lips, and desperately tried to find out if it was my child.

"At first, I just looked and looked at this little body and I did not want to believe that it was her. But I also knew that it was, and that I would have to live in a world without my child," she said.

During News24's visit, Lucas' voice was barely audible as she whispered from the couch, where she was curled up.

"She was a beautiful girl, my beautiful child. I do not know why someone would do this," she said as tears filled her eyes again.

Lucas said 'Ogies', as she lovingly referred to Tezlin, was not only her firstborn, but her only girl, and they had a strong mother and daughter bond.

She added:

She was so talented. She was artistic and could make 'cakes' with shaving foam and glitters. I encouraged her creativity and told her we were going to bake a cake for her brothers' birthday.

She said her twin boys were six years old and their sister meant everything to them.



"They are not here at the moment, but I don't know how they are going to react when they find out she's gone."

Lucas said the thing she'll miss the most about her daughter was her inquisitive nature.

"She always had questions and would never leave me alone. There was always something she wanted to ask," she said with a sad smile.

"I am going to miss that so much."

Janse van Rensburg said the motive for the murder was still unknown and the investigation continued.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact the Walmer police station on 041 509 4030 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



