1h ago

add bookmark

Mother of murdered Pretoria girls appears in court

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The 25-year-old mother of two girls whose bodies were found burnt in Pretoria has appeared in court.
The 25-year-old mother of two girls whose bodies were found burnt in Pretoria has appeared in court.
iStock

The mother of two girls whose bodies were found burnt in a Pretoria building has appeared in court in connection with the murders.

The girls, aged five and eight, were found in an abandoned building in Atteridgeville on Friday.

Police officers were called by members of the community and "on arrival at the scene made the gruesome discovery", police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters previously told News24.

At the time, no one had come forward to report missing children, Peters said.

"The bodies were burnt beyond recognition and, at the time of discovery, the deceased were unknown, with little to no information on the circumstances surrounding their gruesome deaths," she said.

READ | Bodies of two girls burnt beyond recognition found in Pretoria building

"A priority investigation unfolded… and within about two days police had valuable information that assisted in determining that the deceased were siblings, and also led to the arrest," Peters added.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested at the Stadium Plaza shopping centre in Atteridgeville on Sunday.

She appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The case has been postponed to 15 February and the woman remains in custody.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengcrimecourtsfires
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 479 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 615 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 2940 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.70
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
20.34
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
17.85
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.02)
Gold
1844.47
(+0.47)
Silver
27.34
(+0.58)
Platinum
1206.50
(+2.61)
Brent Crude
61.25
(+0.88)
Palladium
2319.00
(+0.84)
All Share
65162.69
(+0.16)
Top 40
59663.77
(+0.03)
Financial 15
12450.25
(+0.51)
Industrial 25
87943.27
(+0.64)
Resource 10
62163.73
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb 2021

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21039.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo