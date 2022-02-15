1h ago

Mother of slain KES pupil taking his death 'very hard', receiving medical attention

Iavan Pijoos
Hlompho Mbetse
Hlompho Mbetse
PHOTO: Facebook
  • The mother of the murdered KES pupil is allegedly receiving medical attention to cope with her loss.
  • Dante Kade Liang is accused of murdering Hlompo Mbetse and was released on R3 000 bail at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
  • Liang is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing Mbetse to death outside a nightclub in Sandton two weeks ago.

The mother of Hlompo Mbetse from King Edward VII School (KES) is taking his death "very hard" and is receiving medical attention to cope with the loss, a family spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The mother is pretty shaken and we had to call doctors on Saturday to attend to her. She can't sleep nicely," said Mbetse's uncle Themba Mkhize.

Mkhize said the family was devastated and heartbroken following the release of his alleged killer on bail on Tuesday.

"We are in distress, we are not in a happy space at the moment.

He said:

His grandmother is very emotional. It was the first time she left the house [because] she was busy with funeral arrangements and we concentrated our time on just burying our loved one.

Mkhize was speaking on behalf of the family following the bail application of Dante Kade Liang at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court.

Liang is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing Mbetse to death outside Madison Avenue, a nightclub in Rivonia, Sandton, over a week ago.

Dante Liang in court
Dante Liang, accused of stabbing KES pupil Hlompho Mbetse to death outside a nightclub in Sandton, was granted R3 000 bail.

In his affidavit read out in court by his lawyer, advocate Deon Pool, Liang stated that he had no previous convictions and no pending cases against him.

He was in possession of a passport, but it had expired. He had no driver's licence and used Uber to get around.

Liang said in the affidavit that he lived with his mother and two siblings in Sunninghill. His father died in a motorbike crash in 2017 and he was dependent on his mother.

At the moment he is enrolled for a BA Accounting degree at Varsity College and would not evade trial should he be released on bail, the affidavit stated.

Magistrate Rennie Boshoff said it was in the interests of justice to release Liang on bail of R3 000.

The bail conditions prevent Liang from having any direct contact with witnesses. He was also ordered to deactivate all his social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

Liang was also not allowed to leave Gauteng without the permission of the investigating officer.

Mkhize said Tuesday was the first day Mbetse's grandmother had the courage to attend court proceedings.

Hlompho Mbetse's grandmother, family members
The grandmother of Hlompho Mbetse and family members leaving the Alexandra Magistrate's Court.

"Today she said she had a little bit of energy to come to court and witness herself. We initially thought that the accused (Liang) was a small-bodied guy and it was the first time she had laid her eyes on the accused. She was pretty shaken," he said.

Mkhize described Mbetse as a "bubbly person" who had set himself a list of goals.

He said: 

Like any young man he had a lot of aspirations. He was always bubbly and lived his life to the fullest. There was never a dull moment even from the testimonies from his friends.

Mkhize said they would continue to attend court proceedings. The matter was postponed to 22 April for forensic evidence and for the State to finalise its investigation.

