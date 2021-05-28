Mother sues health department for R3m after doctors 'remove her womb without her knowledge'

A woman from the Eastern Cape is accusing a hospital of removing her womb without her knowledge in 2017.

She is now suing the provincial health department for R3 million for medical negligence.

The Eastern Cape department of health says the woman's claims are highly unlikely and has vowed to defend the claims in court.

An Eastern Cape mother is suing the provincial health department for R3 million after a doctor removed her womb, allegedly without her knowledge, after she developed an infection following a caesarean section.



Siphesihle Mtyingezane, 26, from Somerville village in Tsolo said her womb was removed without her consent by doctors at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha in 2017.

Mtyingezane was transferred to the hospital after giving birth to her son at the Dr Malizo Mpehle Hospital on 5 October 2017, DispatchLive reported.

Mtyingezane told the publication the doctors only broke the news to her after they had removed her womb. She said after a doctor performed a C-section to deliver her baby she developed a severe infection.

Her lawyer, Thobani Noah, said the claim for damages against the MEC for health was submitted in 2019 and he was awaiting a trial date.

In an interview with News24 on Friday, health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo dismissed the claim as "unlikely", suggesting it may be a plot to make a quick buck.



He revealed that the department will defend the matter in court, saying:

We defend all medical, legal claims against the department. This particular medical claim doesn't make medical sense and is not in line with clinical protocols.

Since 2014, different lawyers have sued the Eastern Cape health department for a collective R3.4 billion for medical negligence at its 91 hospitals and more than 700 clinics.



But Kupelo said some of the claims were nothing but the work of unscrupulous lawyers colluding with "unethical and shameless" health officials to milk the department of millions of rands.

News24 earlier reported that the health department expected the medico-legal bill to increase to R4.4 billion by the end of 2021.

The department said lawyers have taken advantage of the flawed manual filing system for medical records.

The department said because of the manual filing system, lawyers were bribing some health workers to steal the files of patients, making it difficult for the department to defend itself when sued.