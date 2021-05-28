7m ago

add bookmark

Mother sues health department for R3m after doctors 'remove her womb without her knowledge'

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A mother is suing the Eastern Cape health department for medical negligence.
A mother is suing the Eastern Cape health department for medical negligence.
Getty Images
  • A woman from the Eastern Cape is accusing a hospital of removing her womb without her knowledge in 2017.
  • She is now suing the provincial health department for R3 million for medical negligence.
  • The Eastern Cape department of health says the woman's claims are highly unlikely and has vowed to defend the claims in court.

An Eastern Cape mother is suing the provincial health department for R3 million after a doctor removed her womb, allegedly without her knowledge, after she developed an infection following a caesarean section.

Siphesihle Mtyingezane, 26, from Somerville village in Tsolo said her womb was removed without her consent by doctors at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha in 2017.

Mtyingezane was transferred to the hospital after giving birth to her son at the Dr Malizo Mpehle Hospital on 5 October 2017, DispatchLive reported.

Mtyingezane told the publication the doctors only broke the news to her after they had removed her womb. She said after a doctor performed a C-section to deliver her baby she developed a severe infection.

Her lawyer, Thobani Noah, said the claim for damages against the MEC for health was submitted in 2019 and he was awaiting a trial date.

In an interview with News24 on Friday, health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo dismissed the claim as "unlikely", suggesting it may be a plot to make a quick buck.

READ | Why the Eastern Cape health dept faces lawsuits totalling R3.1bn

He revealed that the department will defend the matter in court, saying:

We defend all medical, legal claims against the department. This particular medical claim doesn't make medical sense and is not in line with clinical protocols.

Since 2014, different lawyers have sued the Eastern Cape health department for a collective R3.4 billion for medical negligence at its 91 hospitals and more than 700 clinics.

But Kupelo said some of the claims were nothing but the work of unscrupulous lawyers colluding with "unethical and shameless" health officials to milk the department of millions of rands.

News24 earlier reported that the health department expected the medico-legal bill to increase to R4.4 billion by the end of 2021.

The department said lawyers have taken advantage of the flawed manual filing system for medical records.

The department said because of the manual filing system, lawyers were bribing some health workers to steal the files of patients, making it difficult for the department to defend itself when sued.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capecourtshealth
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 4498 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 623 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May 2021

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.85
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.59
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.82
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.65
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,896.43
0.0%
Silver
27.66
-0.6%
Palladium
2,810.87
+0.0%
Platinum
1,181.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
69.46
+0.9%
Top 40
61,285
+0.8%
All Share
67,490
+0.8%
Resource 10
66,238
-0.7%
Industrial 25
86,878
+1.6%
Financial 15
13,481
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo