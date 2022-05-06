Mother who allegedly confessed to killing, dumping baby in river granted bail

A North West mother who is charged with killing and dumping her baby in a river is set to return to court for pre-trial later this month.

She allegedly confessed to committing the crimes.

She is out on bail and faces charges of murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

A North West mother accused of murdering her one-year-old baby has been granted bail.

Miemie Mokoena appeared in the Garankuwa Magistrate's Court on Friday for the murder of her one-month-old baby.

The 28-year-old was granted R500 bail and the case is set for pre-trial on 20 May.

According to North West NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame on 26 June 2021, Mokoena allegedly called police to her home in Itsoseng Phase 2, near Hebron, and registered a case of kidnapping.

He said:

She allegedly told the police that two men armed with a knife and a firearm accosted her in her shack, and took her baby away.

"The two were allegedly looking for her lover."



Mamothame said preliminary police reports revealed that on 27 June 2021, a young girl walking past a small river in Hebron spotted a lifeless body of a baby floating in the water.

"She then reported the matter to members of the community, who later alerted the police.

"Upon conducting an intensive investigation, police went to interrogate Mokoena, who confessed to committing the crime," said Mamothame.

Mokoena was arrested and charged with murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

Mamothame said investigations had been completed and that the State was ready to proceed with the trial.

