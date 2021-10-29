59m ago

Moti brothers: Reports of arrests are 'misleading', say police

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
(Back from left to right) Zia, Alaan, Zayyad, and Zidan Moti were kidnapped while on their way to school.
Supplied

The South African Police Service says that reports suggesting there have been arrests linked to the four missing Moti brothers are "misleading".

The brothers, Zia, 15, Alaan, 13, Zayyad, 11, and Zidan, six, were were kidnapped en route to school in Polokwane over a week ago.

"The SAPS is again requesting that matters which are likely to place the lives of people at risk be handled with utmost sensitivity," said national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo on Friday.

A group of armed men forcefully removed the brothers from the BMW they were travelling in, leaving their driver behind.

It's alleged that the driver was not harmed, and the children's cellphones were dumped in the veld, where they were later recovered. 

Calls have been mounting for the safe return of the brothers.

Authorities have made very little information available to the public on whether progress has been made to find them.

