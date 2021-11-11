Moti brothers returned home safely after kidnapping ordeal

The Moti family has claimed their four kidnapped boys have been returned.

A social media post linked to the family's business made the announcement on Thursday.

The boys were kidnapped in Polokwane on the way to school three weeks ago.

The four kidnapped Moti brothers have been returned home.

The boys were kidnapped in Polokwane three weeks ago. Zia, 15, Zayyad, 11, Alaan, 13, and Zidan, 7, were on their way to the Curro Heuwelkruin private school along the R37 near the N1 bypass when seven armed men blocked the vehicle the boys were travelling in and fired shots. The men were in two cars - a black Mercedes-Benz and a white Kia Sorento.

The children were forced out of the vehicle, leaving the 64-year-old driver behind. The siblings' cellphones were later found dumped in Flora Park.

In a statement on the Facebook page of the family's business Auto Moti on Thursday morning, the family said the boys had been reunited with their parents.

"The parents of Zia, Alaan, Zayyad and little Zidan, Naazim and Shakira Moti, are overjoyed by the return of their four sons. We thank Almighty Allah for accepting our prayers and the prayers of so many in South Africa," the post read.

The family said they had received a phone call to collect the children and had "rushed to the scene full of hope". No details of their release have been provided.

On Thursday morning, police confirmed in a statement that the boys had been "found and safely reunited with their family last night (Wednesday)".

"[On Wednesday night], police in Vuwani (in Limpopo) received a call from a local resident, saying that the children arrived at their house, saying they were dropped off on a nearby road. Police arranged a doctor, who confirmed that the children are in good health, before they were handed over to their parents. The children also appeared to be in high spirits during the reunion with their parents," said police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

Police have yet to interview the children, and psychologists will be arranged to assist with the interviews, Naidoo added.

"The investigation into the case of kidnapping is still continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who can assist with information that will help bring the kidnappers to book to please contact the police," said Naidoo.

