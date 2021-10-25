Moti brothers: Still no new developments regarding boys kidnapped in Polokwane

Calls are mounting for the safe return of the Moti brothers.

The brothers were kidnapped on their way to school last week.

There have been no new developments from police on the matter.

It has been almost a week since the four Moti brothers were kidnapped en route to school in Polokwane.

Authorities have made very little information available to the public on whether progress has been made to find the boys. There have been no new updates from police.



Zia, 15, Alaan, 13, Zayyad, 11, and Zidan, six, were being driven to school on Wednesday when a group of armed men forcefully removed the boys from the BMW they were travelling in, leaving their driver behind.

The driver was not harmed and the children's cellphones were dumped in the veld, where it was later recovered.

Their father, Nazim Moti, is the chief executive of Auto Moti, a car dealership in Polokwane, which has been in business for over 25 years.

On its Facebook page on Sunday, the dealership shared a photo of the boys and a message: "We beg you please please bring our kids home!! Please".

Let us not forget these names & let us not rest or be quiet until these boys are safely brought home to their parents.



We continue to pray for the #MotiBrothers as we end Day 5 since their kidnapping it's harrowing to think they are not yet home ?????? pic.twitter.com/GnLwTBYP66 — CATHERINE Constantinides (@ChangeAgentSA) October 24, 2021

The Jamiatul Ulama South Africa (JUSA) said it was deeply concerned about the boys' welfare.



"JUSA calls upon state authorities to make the investigation of this brazen case of kidnapping involving young children a matter of priority.

"Furthermore, we call upon all members of the public, across the country, to continue assisting law enforcement authorities, so that the boys can be found and get reunited with their family safely," JUSA said.

JUSA said it was a cowardly act to endanger the lives of young children.

"This is a moment when we rally together to unequivocally condemn such criminal acts whose perpetrators have to be apprehended and brought to book, in order to ensure the safety and security of our neighbourhoods, especially for our innocent young ones, wherever they may be," JUSA added.



JUSA said it was thinking of and praying for the boys, their relatives and friends in these "testing times filled with anguish, uncertainty, and trepidation".



Calls continue to mount for the safe return of the boys.